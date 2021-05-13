Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Visa Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc

- New Purchases: MS, JPM, MA, FDX, JNJ, BKR, BBY, INTU, ADSK, FE, PNC, PFE, CVS, ADM, AMD, ALL, PLAN, BAC, ICE, CERN, SUI, CARR, APTV, NI, OTIS, AAP, HIG, HRL, L, OHI, STZ, LRCX, MUR, ADP, EXC, WM, PSTG, MDRX, RMD, BRX, T, SWK, HLT, COO, AIG, PRU, WYNN, CMI, HSY, IFF, OMC, SJM, MRNA, DKS, GOOGL, PEP, MPC, STNE, AVTR, OGE, SYY, AEO, AVB, VICI, APA, DLTR, PKG, PSX, WDAY, TPR, MCO, CUBE, SIVB, SBNY, AES, EXPE, MOH, LYB, LHX, ISRG, MDT, UHS, ATUS, BWA, LMT, SWX, SYK, WMB, SPY, AXP, COG, LB, TOL, VMW, CPRT, GPC, HRC, RCL, SCI, SKX, DFS, SSNC, BFAM, CB, AON, CMS, DISH, HAS, VSH, IWM, BCO, EOG, EW, BEN, TPX, BLMN, MUSA, ALB, CUZ, XRAY, SBAC, VMC, WWD, GDDY, APH, CME, NEE, MSM, MSI, SLG, BR, APO, BERY, FANG, DRI, HST, MKTX, QGEN, O, ROL, TRV, UDR, WBA, AYX, DBX, AEIS, ARW, CHRW, CMCSA, MTB, NEM, SON, URBN, CFX, FLT, XYL, BKI, HWM, ELAN, ABT, AMT, BIO, GE, K, SR, LII, LYV, MCK, NYCB, NUAN, RSG, ROST, UAA, MTN, VRTX, MOS, ALSN, NWS, FND, CSL, CTSH, IT, IIVI, LEG, MLM, JWN, PCH, LSI, TREX, AAWW, HBI, ACC, ASH, DXC, FDS, TT, JW.A, LAMR, MKC, PKI, BKNG, SNA, SNV, GWW, FAF, CBOE, SAGE, SYNH, LW, ETRN, AMCR, AYI, MO, APOG, KMX, DTE, HUM, NFLX, HI, KAR, NCLH, IQV, BURL, W, CC, ZS, DDOG, IJH, ADS, AZPN, BKE, CBRL, CLX, HEI, INCY, JCOM, KSS, SPGI, MIDD, ORI, TXT, TRMB, RGA, SEM, LEA, GNRC, ST, MXL, NXPI, ENPH, PFPT, LYFT, BYND, AEE, NLY, BRKR, DCI, SSP, FHN, IP, MDC, MDU, MAR, MTZ, MAA, PVH, RRC, STLD, SRCL, VLO, SIX, RPAI, HTA, PANW, PINC, ARMK, BOOT, ETSY, NGVT, DOCU, GO, EWJ, ADC, LUMN, EXP, EWBC, M, FLR, JBHT, MTH, MHK, PHM, ROK, TGI, WAFD, KDP, FCPT, TTD, GTES, SPOT, EAF, SITC, MTG, GEO,
- Added Positions: BMY, JCI, FB, MDLZ, MSFT, GOOG, BK, KEY, GS, FISV, VER, WMT, ILMN, NVDA, GILD, NKE, QCOM, ED, KMB, AWK, CCI, NUE, TEL, PLD, DOX, DUK, OXY, MRK, WFC, NOC, BAH, DPZ, EXR, TTC, PGR, NYT, EMR, HON, INTC, CAG, JNPR, STL, ORLY, XEL, LPX, EFX, DIS, PPL, ZNGA, ALLY, CAH, BLK, AMZN, SPR, RF, SGEN, A, BA, PEAK, NTRS, DOW, PYPL, OSK, JEF, SKT, LEN, RHI, NTAP, EMN, MRVL, PM, VIAV, BF.B, CASY, KIM, IRM, MPWR, QRVO, EIX, CL, ESS, TGT, HUN, PPG, PNW, CNC, FIVE, ORCL, PCAR, JACK, FOXA, LUV, AGNC, NLSN, FLS, BMRN, ENDP, DE, TMX,
- Reduced Positions: V, KO, GM, TSN, PSA, CDW, ETR, TFC, LKQ, GNTX, SYF, ACM, WEN, MRO, AMAT, AFL, COP, EVRG, MPW, CE, ITW, HOG, STX, SIG, UAL, MGM, WAL, ULTA, CRUS, UBER, GRMN, NRG, HE, LVS, TTMI, G, CF, INVH, SJI, WETF, SPPI,
- Sold Out: FIS, DAL, C, XOM, ADBE, AMGN, MCD, HD, TJX, CVX, D, ECL, SO, AVGO, ROP, CPB, TSCO, CCK, TSLA, SRE, ODFL, PLNT, LBRDK, EBAY, CROX, ABBV, PWR, AAPL, MMC, YUM, CHD, VEEV, IVZ, ATO, CHTR, VIAC, CNP, PXD, AEP, TDOC, HPE, KR, ZION, NWSA, IR, ACN, JAZZ, KMI, TRU, SCHW, NOW, TWTR, BIIB, ZBRA, EQH, ETN, NDSN, WELL, J, JBL, WSM, ALLE, AJG, DHI, DLB, PH, DHR, SEIC, LH, SLB, GLUU, HPP, FL, WDC, AOS, BAX, HLF, KHC, AKAM, FMC, JHG, GLW, EXPD, PBCT, TXRH, DISCK, CTXS, NATI, THC, FEYE, BRO, CBRE, CGNX, INGR, CMG, ICHR, FCX, EHC, NDAQ, RJF, TTWO, XRX, OMF, GH, PFG, DGX, RS, RGEN, KBR, CPRI, DOC, HAL, KRC, POST, COMM, UA, PGRE, F, NYMT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Teza Capital Management LLC
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 89,815 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 44,414 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 18,466 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,184 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.95%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 43,531 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.95%
Teza Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 89,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Teza Capital Management LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 44,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Teza Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $360.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 18,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Teza Capital Management LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $303.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 19,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Teza Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $169.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 33,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
Teza Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 237,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Teza Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 970.06%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 80,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Teza Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 444.51%. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $64.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 93,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Teza Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 392.83%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 19,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Teza Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 1918.66%. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 73,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Teza Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 262.51%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 23,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Teza Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 133.95%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2261.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Teza Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Teza Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Teza Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Teza Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Teza Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Teza Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.
