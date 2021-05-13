Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Visa Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Visa Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Teza Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard Inc, FedEx Corp, Johnson & Johnson, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Visa Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Citigroup Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teza Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Teza Capital Management LLC owns 455 stocks with a total value of $501 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Teza Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/teza+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Teza Capital Management LLC
  1. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 89,815 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 44,414 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 18,466 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,184 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.95%
  5. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 43,531 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.95%
New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Teza Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 89,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Teza Capital Management LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 44,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Teza Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $360.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 18,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Teza Capital Management LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $303.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 19,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Teza Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $169.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 33,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Teza Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 237,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Teza Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 970.06%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 80,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Teza Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 444.51%. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $64.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 93,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Teza Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 392.83%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 19,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Teza Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 1918.66%. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 73,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Teza Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 262.51%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 23,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Teza Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 133.95%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2261.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Teza Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Teza Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Teza Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Teza Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Teza Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Teza Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Teza Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Teza Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Teza Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Teza Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Teza Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider