Green Square Asset Management, LLC Buys Penske Automotive Group Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Chevron Corp, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Intel Corp, General Mills Inc

- New Purchases: WD5A, PAG, CVX, BRK.A, FTNT, QTS, PWR, ARRY, CAT, DG, IFF, BBY, DHI, ENB, IEFA, GM, GLD, TRGP, EXP, EGHT, AY, STLA, SLGN, TSLA, KMB, EXPD, COST, ATR, APTO, TELL,
- Added Positions: IPG, SNA, GD, GS, CSCO, HIG, STLD, MO, IBM, AMGN, CMCSA, NRG, STT, CMI, JNJ, PNW, EXC, T, EMR, TXN, CAG, HAS, ADM, DUK, SJM, JPM, AVGO, BMY, PPL, PEP, MS, ABBV, PFE, VZ, EMN, NTAP, CWEN, MSFT, V, MA, AMZN, SQ, PANW, SWKS, PYPL, AMT, CHTR, FB, VST, VOD, WM, HD, KSU, SEDG, CNC, FDX, RSG, APD, ALXN, CP, INCY, LOW, RMD, VRTX, WCN, SSNC, ENPH, VOYA, MLM, NFLX, RJF, SBAC, TTEK, TSN, UNP, CMG, FSLR, TMUS, FLT, NEP, RUN, ADSK, MNST, MET, SBUX, GLPI, BEPC, EQIX, NEE, FTAI, XPO, NOW, CF, BLK, KR, AEE, BG, CVS, DTE, GILD, HPQ, UPS, RTX, AES, APH, CL, DHR, ELS, PG, MDLZ, MAS, MRK, AAPL, AVB, COG, KO, FRT, ORLY, PAYX, SO, SUI, DIS, BDX, FISV, GPK, OMC, CRM, SYK, GEL, DEO, GRMN, SAP, MPIR, WDAY,
- Reduced Positions: IVW, GIS, SPY, GOOGL, TPX, D, CMS, SRE, ET,
- Sold Out: INTC, LOPE, CNP, CCI, KDP, IWV, DCP, RHP, BBL,
For the details of Green Square Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/green+square+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Green Square Asset Management, LLC
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 54,078 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116.29%
- Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) - 321,146 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.37%
- Snap-on Inc (SNA) - 69,034 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 175.69%
- The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) - 234,328 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148.37%
- Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG) - 194,279 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
Green Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 254,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG)
Green Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.47 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $69.88. The stock is now traded at around $88.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 194,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Green Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 133,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Green Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $431112.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Green Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6. The stock is now traded at around $198.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Green Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Green Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 2615.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 481,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Snap-on Inc (SNA)
Green Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 175.69%. The purchase prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $252.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 69,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Green Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 222.98%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $191.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 77,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Green Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 116.29%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 54,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Green Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 196.58%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 274,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Green Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 148.37%. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 234,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Green Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.Sold Out: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)
Green Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The sale prices were between $83.72 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $99.44.Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
Green Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Green Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.Sold Out: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
Green Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4.Sold Out: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Green Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63.
Here is the complete portfolio of Green Square Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Green Square Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Green Square Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Green Square Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Green Square Asset Management, LLC keeps buying