Green Square Asset Management, LLC Buys Penske Automotive Group Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Chevron Corp, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Intel Corp, General Mills Inc

Investment company Green Square Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Penske Automotive Group Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Chevron Corp, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Snap-on Inc, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Intel Corp, General Mills Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Green Square Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Green Square Asset Management, LLC owns 188 stocks with a total value of $774 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 54,078 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116.29% Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) - 321,146 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.37% Snap-on Inc (SNA) - 69,034 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 175.69% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) - 234,328 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148.37% Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG) - 194,279 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. New Position

Green Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 254,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.47 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $69.88. The stock is now traded at around $88.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 194,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 133,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $431112.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6. The stock is now traded at around $198.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 2615.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 481,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 175.69%. The purchase prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $252.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 69,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 222.98%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $191.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 77,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 116.29%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 54,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 196.58%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 274,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 148.37%. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 234,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Green Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The sale prices were between $83.72 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $99.44.

Green Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32.

Green Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.

Green Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4.

Green Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63.