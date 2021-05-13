Green Square Asset Management, LLC Buys Penske Automotive Group Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Chevron Corp, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Intel Corp, General Mills Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Green Square Asset Management, LLC Buys Penske Automotive Group Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Chevron Corp, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Intel Corp, General Mills Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Green Square Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Penske Automotive Group Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Chevron Corp, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Snap-on Inc, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Intel Corp, General Mills Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Green Square Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Green Square Asset Management, LLC owns 188 stocks with a total value of $774 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Green Square Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/green+square+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Green Square Asset Management, LLC
  1. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 54,078 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116.29%
  2. Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) - 321,146 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.37%
  3. Snap-on Inc (SNA) - 69,034 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 175.69%
  4. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) - 234,328 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148.37%
  5. Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG) - 194,279 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Green Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 254,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG)

Green Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.47 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $69.88. The stock is now traded at around $88.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 194,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Green Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 133,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Green Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $431112.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Green Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6. The stock is now traded at around $198.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Green Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Green Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc by 2615.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 481,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Green Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 175.69%. The purchase prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $252.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 69,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Green Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 222.98%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $191.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 77,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Green Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 116.29%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 54,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Green Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 196.58%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 274,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Green Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 148.37%. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 234,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Green Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Sold Out: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Green Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The sale prices were between $83.72 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $99.44.

Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Green Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32.

Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Green Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.

Sold Out: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Green Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Green Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Green Square Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Green Square Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Green Square Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Green Square Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Green Square Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider