Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. Buys Accolade Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Nike Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Farfetch

- New Purchases: ACCD, ENZL, OLMA, QQQ,
- Added Positions: VEA, VWO, DDOG, IWD, ACWI, NKE, TWLO, PANW, SONO, TXG, NET, NFLX, SPOT, CRWD, MSFT, SPT, FB, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, IWN, FTCH, EEM, IEMG, IEFA, VOO, PTON, WORK, MRSN,
- Sold Out: RVMD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P.
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 8,006,467 shares, 17.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.67%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 910,831 shares, 16.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.46%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 5,211,711 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 1,079,077 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.28%
- Unity Software Inc (U) - 1,497,010 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio.
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $59.09, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 182,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI New Zealand Capped ETF (ENZL)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in iShares MSCI New Zealand Capped ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.36 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $65.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 52,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Olema Pharmaceuticals inc (OLMA)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Olema Pharmaceuticals inc. The purchase prices were between $27.81 and $53.64, with an estimated average price of $42.93. The stock is now traded at around $24.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $319.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 691 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 731.77%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $97.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 77,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 176.80%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 58,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 67.65%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $281.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 460.04%. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $323.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sonos Inc (SONO)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 89.32%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $33.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 113,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 49.92%. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $136.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)
Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.21 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $44.92.
