Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. Buys Accolade Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Nike Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Farfetch

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Accolade Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Nike Inc, iShares MSCI New Zealand Capped ETF, Twilio Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Farfetch, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. owns 114 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jasper+ridge+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P.
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 8,006,467 shares, 17.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.67%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 910,831 shares, 16.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.46%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 5,211,711 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 1,079,077 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.28%
  5. Unity Software Inc (U) - 1,497,010 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Accolade Inc (ACCD)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $59.09, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 182,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI New Zealand Capped ETF (ENZL)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in iShares MSCI New Zealand Capped ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.36 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $65.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 52,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Olema Pharmaceuticals inc (OLMA)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Olema Pharmaceuticals inc. The purchase prices were between $27.81 and $53.64, with an estimated average price of $42.93. The stock is now traded at around $24.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $319.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 731.77%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $97.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 77,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 176.80%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 58,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 67.65%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $281.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 460.04%. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $323.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 89.32%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $33.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 113,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 49.92%. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $136.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.21 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $44.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. keeps buying
