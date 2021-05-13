Chartist Inc Buys Truist Financial Corp, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

New Purchases: TFC,

Investment company Chartist Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Truist Financial Corp, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chartist Inc . As of 2021Q1, Chartist Inc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHARTIST INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chartist+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 581,313 shares, 44.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 98,120 shares, 18.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 130,188 shares, 16.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 58,090 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) - 25,431 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%

Chartist Inc initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chartist Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.