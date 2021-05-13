Logo
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. Buys Huazhu Group, Dollar General Corp, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Xilinx Inc, Synopsys Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Huazhu Group, Dollar General Corp, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Ansys Inc, sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Xilinx Inc, Synopsys Inc, Adobe Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crestwood Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crestwood Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crestwood+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Crestwood Capital Management, L.P.
  1. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 19,282 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio.
  2. Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 61,403 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.99%
  3. ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 1,188,068 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio.
  4. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR) - 362,400 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.63%
  5. Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 76,203 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $54.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 199,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $205.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 36,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Atlas Crest Investment Corp (ACIC)

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $17.14, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 51.63%. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 362,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 66.82%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 583,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 23.99%. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356. The stock is now traded at around $317.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 61,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: New York Times Co (NYT)

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in New York Times Co by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 145,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 36,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Sold Out: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Sold Out: Upwork Inc (UPWK)

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Upwork Inc. The sale prices were between $33.6 and $57.04, with an estimated average price of $46.33.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Crestwood Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:

