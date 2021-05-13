Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. Buys Huazhu Group, Dollar General Corp, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Xilinx Inc, Synopsys Inc

- New Purchases: HTHT, DG, ACIC,
- Added Positions: SPR, PLTR, ANSS, NYT, FB, PGNY,
- Reduced Positions: SNPS, ADBE, RACE, CVNA, SONO, DPZ,
- Sold Out: FLT, XLNX, COR, PTON, UPWK, AAPL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Crestwood Capital Management, L.P.
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 19,282 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio.
- Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 61,403 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.99%
- ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 1,188,068 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR) - 362,400 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.63%
- Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 76,203 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio.
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $54.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 199,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $205.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 36,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Atlas Crest Investment Corp (ACIC)
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $17.14, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 51.63%. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 362,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 66.82%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 583,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 23.99%. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356. The stock is now traded at around $317.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 61,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: New York Times Co (NYT)
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in New York Times Co by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 145,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 36,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62.Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.Sold Out: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.Sold Out: Upwork Inc (UPWK)
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Upwork Inc. The sale prices were between $33.6 and $57.04, with an estimated average price of $46.33.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Crestwood Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.
