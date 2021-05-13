Logo
Jlb & Associates Inc Buys Progressive Corp, Credit Acceptance Corp, KLA Corp, Sells C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Plymouth, MI, based Investment company Jlb & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Progressive Corp, Credit Acceptance Corp, KLA Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, Maximus Inc, sells C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jlb & Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Jlb & Associates Inc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $568 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JLB & ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jlb+%26+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JLB & ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 79,887 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 232,414 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.72%
  3. McCormick & Co Inc (MKC) - 263,334 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 96,453 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
  5. The Toro Co (TTC) - 197,737 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
New Purchase: Maximus Inc (MMS)

Jlb & Associates Inc initiated holding in Maximus Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.07 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $88.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $106.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 56,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $325.19 and $425.76, with an estimated average price of $362.45. The stock is now traded at around $420.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 104.55%. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $296.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in Allegion PLC by 47.40%. The purchase prices were between $107.01 and $126.75, with an estimated average price of $115.53. The stock is now traded at around $139.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 53.16%. The purchase prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.96. The stock is now traded at around $400.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.



