Kepos Capital LP Buys Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Executive Network Partnering Corp, Kismet Acquisition One Corp, Sells Executive Network Partnering Corp, DPCM Capital Inc, Spartan Acquisition Corp II

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kepos Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Executive Network Partnering Corp, Kismet Acquisition One Corp, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, sells Executive Network Partnering Corp, DPCM Capital Inc, Spartan Acquisition Corp II, CF Finance Acquisition Corp II, CF Acquisition Corp IV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kepos Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, Kepos Capital LP owns 170 stocks with a total value of $450 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kepos Capital LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kepos+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kepos Capital LP
  1. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 780,000 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52%
  2. Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY) - 1,549,443 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ) - 1,177,520 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73%
  4. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp (OCA.U) - 1,100,000 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.92%
  5. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) - 214,600 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 151.29%
New Purchase: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY)

Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 1,549,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Executive Network Partnering Corp (ENPC)

Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Executive Network Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kismet Acquisition One Corp (KSMT)

Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Kismet Acquisition One Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 672,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)

Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II (FAII)

Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 540,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Velocity Acquisition Corp (VELOU)

Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Velocity Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.971400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 503,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)

Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 151.29%. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $42.96. The stock is now traded at around $46.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 214,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW)

Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.46 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 28.91%. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 81,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (SLRX)

Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc by 119.22%. The purchase prices were between $1 and $3, with an estimated average price of $1.61. The stock is now traded at around $1.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 548,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CF Finance Acquisition Corp II (CFII)

Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $8.38 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.13.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.

Sold Out: UWM Holdings Corp (UWMC)

Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in UWM Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $7.57 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $9.69.

Sold Out: Telos Corp (TLS)

Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27.

Sold Out: Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc (SPNV.U)

Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc. The sale prices were between $10.64 and $13.57, with an estimated average price of $11.66.

Sold Out: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLFU)

Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $11.42 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $17.54.



