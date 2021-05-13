Kepos Capital LP Buys Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Executive Network Partnering Corp, Kismet Acquisition One Corp, Sells Executive Network Partnering Corp, DPCM Capital Inc, Spartan Acquisition Corp II

- New Purchases: LCY, ENPC, KSMT, BW, FAII, VELOU, GRSV, FGNA, QMCO, CMLF, ACND, SPFR, HIGA, SPNV, CLPT, SMSI, IPOD, AEO, 5HJ0, 26HA, CCAC, CRHC, FTCV, CCIV, HZAC, QS,
- Added Positions: EWW, OSW, DNMR, SLRX, DEH, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: ENPC.U, XPOA.U, SPRQ.U, CFIVU, PSTH, RSVAU, OCA.U, NOACU, CCX, CCX, GCMG, FRG, SVOKU, WPF, GRSVU, SVSVU, HEC, FAII.U, HCARU, GFX.U, TWCTU, LOKB.U, GSAH, RICE.U, INTZ, DCRBU, CTAQU, MAACU, CONXU, SVACU, DBDRU, KWAC.U, CND.U, XLP, DFPH, SNPR.U, SNRHU, CME, VIIAU, PRPB.U, LQD, BOAC.U, CBAH.U, ACTCU, MBB, CCV.U, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, WSC, PMVC.U, HZON.U, NEBCU, QELLU, HYG, THBR, SCVX, SRSAU, SOAC, HZAC.U, OACB.U, IPOD.U, AVAN.U, CLII.U, IIAC.U, BGCP, ACND.U, LCYAU, MPLN, GNPK.U, DDMXU, DDMXU, USIO, STWOU, MOTV.U, GAN, FUSE, AACQ, EOG, HASI, VERB, CVA, OXY, ROP, VMC, AWK, FLDM, XYL, EOSE, SCOAU, AMJ, A, ALB, ECL, ETR, EXC, XOM, FE, IEX, LNN, MSEX, ORA, PNW, RGCO, SRE, TRMB, VMI, EVRG, XEL, TSLA, REGI, LTHM, NOVA, NKLA, BEPC, SPFR.U, EDTXU, EDTXU, PCY, CVX, WINT, EIX, PEG, XLF,
- Sold Out: CFII, CVS, UWMC, TLS, SPNV.U, CMLFU, NPA, RSX, MTACU, GHVIU, ALTUU, XLK, ETWO, ETWO, FTOCU, FTOCU, HAACU, CCIV.U, NSH.U, IGACU, AHACU, RMGBU, RMGBU, IPOC, IPOC, IPV, RAACU, HOLUU, FTIV, ARBGU, IACA.U, GOAC.U, LFAC, TREB.U, TREB.U, FUSE.U, RBAC.U, TSIAU, RBAC.U, LNFA.U, IPOF.U, IPOF.U, LNFA.U, GIK, TEKKU, TEKKU, PDAC.U, RTPZ.U, RTPZ.U, IPOE.U, PDAC.U, IPOE.U, HIGA.U, HIGA.U, FGNA.U, RTP.U, RTP.U, SMMC, AONE.U, AONE.U, RTP, RTP, HPX.U, HPX.U, SFT, ASAQ.U, FMAC.U, PRCH, VSPR, VGAC.U, DGNS, DGNS, VGAC.U, MRACU, CPSR.U, MRACU, JWS, JWS, CFIIU, SEAH.U, STIC.U, CURI, CURI, SIG, SIG, DGNR, DGNR, DGNR.U, DGNR.U, XELA, XLE, AGCUU, AGCUU, HOL, ACEV, ACEV, ATAC.U, ATAC.U, TRIT,
- Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 780,000 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52%
- Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY) - 1,549,443 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ) - 1,177,520 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73%
- Omnichannel Acquisition Corp (OCA.U) - 1,100,000 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.92%
- iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) - 214,600 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 151.29%
Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 1,549,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Executive Network Partnering Corp (ENPC)
Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Executive Network Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kismet Acquisition One Corp (KSMT)
Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Kismet Acquisition One Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 672,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)
Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II (FAII)
Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 540,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Velocity Acquisition Corp (VELOU)
Kepos Capital LP initiated holding in Velocity Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.971400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 503,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)
Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 151.29%. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $42.96. The stock is now traded at around $46.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 214,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW)
Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.46 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 28.91%. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 81,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (SLRX)
Kepos Capital LP added to a holding in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc by 119.22%. The purchase prices were between $1 and $3, with an estimated average price of $1.61. The stock is now traded at around $1.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 548,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: CF Finance Acquisition Corp II (CFII)
Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $8.38 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.13.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.Sold Out: UWM Holdings Corp (UWMC)
Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in UWM Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $7.57 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $9.69.Sold Out: Telos Corp (TLS)
Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27.Sold Out: Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc (SPNV.U)
Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc. The sale prices were between $10.64 and $13.57, with an estimated average price of $11.66.Sold Out: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLFU)
Kepos Capital LP sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $11.42 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $17.54.
