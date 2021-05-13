Logo
Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC Buys AvalonBay Communities Inc, Nasdaq Inc, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells U.S. Bancorp, TJX Inc, Dominion Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys AvalonBay Communities Inc, Nasdaq Inc, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, sells U.S. Bancorp, TJX Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/swaine+%26+leidel+wealth+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC
  1. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS) - 95,980 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.37%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 12,038 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69%
  3. Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) - 175,070 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.07%
  4. UGI Corp (UGI) - 104,327 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.62%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 10,763 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
New Purchase: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $196.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 20,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44. The stock is now traded at around $160.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 24,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $358.28 and $417.71, with an estimated average price of $388.51. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 6,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $290.05 and $348.9, with an estimated average price of $320.04. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 6,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 59,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WestRock Co (WRK)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 34,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 131.92%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 61,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 72.69%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 48,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in National Retail Properties Inc by 59.02%. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.9. The stock is now traded at around $44.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 89,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc by 51.07%. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 175,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 25.82%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $252.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 15,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $244.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 16,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

Sold Out: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The sale prices were between $116.85 and $203.51, with an estimated average price of $156.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC. Also check out:

