Mcmillion Capital Management Inc Buys Unifi Inc, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Viatris Inc

Greensboro, NC, based Investment company Mcmillion Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Unifi Inc, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Viatris Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 38,796 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,555 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,844 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 19,912 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 18,582 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55%

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 73.05%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Unifi Inc by 185.71%. The purchase prices were between $17.59 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $24.14. The stock is now traded at around $26.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 135.56%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 51.84%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22.