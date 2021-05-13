Mcmillion Capital Management Inc Buys Unifi Inc, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Viatris Inc

- Added Positions: XLC, QQQ, SPY, TFC, KRE, EWJ, UFI, VWO, BOTZ, XLE, ITW, XLF, IBB, ACM, SCCO, LNG, LEN, DD, INTC, CVX, FDX, VPL, TGT, TJX, JPM, CAT, NUE, NEM, MRK, VO, VGK, KEY, T, CSCO, XOM, VZ, PFE, MPW, IVV, IBM, CERN, BMY, PGX, IJR,
- Reduced Positions: VTEB, MET, ET,
- Sold Out: RTX, OTIS, VTRS, DIA, KMB, LNC, PG, VUG, AMZN, GIS, PGZ, XLK, GPC, UNIT, IVW, MMM, BAC, CL, NFLX, MPLX, LADR, IJH, MTUM, ADI, CSX, IRM, PEP, UDR, XYL, FB, PYPL, BND, AKAM, MO, AMP, BNS, BDX, EQR, MMP, NWN, RF, SWKS, WPC, WMT, WU, V, AGG, IVE, IWV, VTI, XLY, CB, ALL, APA, BHP, C, CREE, DTE, DOV, SFST, ITT, KR, PRU, SLB, TRV, THO, AVGO, DELL, EFG, EFV, IWF, QUAL, SPAB, VEA, XBI, AMGN, AMAT, ASH, BA, SCHW, CLX, ENB, EPD, FNB, FLIR, FCX, LH, MRO, MLM, MS, ON, OXY, PXD, PAA, QCOM, RDS.A, DHC, SIMO, STT, SPH, SYY, USB, DIS, WMB, KTOS, NEA, VMW, GOOG, WB, FTV, VVV, DOW, CTVA, CWB, CWI, EFA, EMB, EPP, HYG, IAI, IWC, IWM, IWO, IYR, LQD, MBB, MDY, SCZ, SKYY, SOXX, TIP, USMV, VB, VEU, VOT, VTV, VV, XAR, XLI, XLP, XLV, ADBE, AAP, ALXN, ARCC, BP, BIDU, BRK.B, BMRN, CHRW, FIS, CMCSA, CMI, ECL, EQIX, FVE, F, GILD, GSK, GOOGL, MNST, PEAK, HBNC, INFO, INO, IP, NVDA, PPL, CRM, TXN, TMO, UCBI, UPS, UNH, VTR, GWW, WRE, MUA, TSI, CODI, HBI, ULTA, PM, BUD, GM, MPC, APTV, SPLK, PANW, ABBV, ZTS, BABA, CC, UA, NTNX, CHX, GTXMQ, REZI, ALC, UBER, ANGL, BIL, BNDX, IGSB, FLOT, GOVT, IEFA, IEMG, IJK, IYZ, MOAT, PCY, PGF, RPG, RWR, SCHO, SHY, TLT, VBR, VCIT, VCSH, XLB, XLU,
For the details of MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcmillion+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 38,796 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,555 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,844 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 19,912 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 18,582 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55%
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 73.05%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Unifi Inc (UFI)
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Unifi Inc by 185.71%. The purchase prices were between $17.59 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $24.14. The stock is now traded at around $26.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 135.56%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 51.84%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.Sold Out: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22.
Here is the complete portfolio of MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying