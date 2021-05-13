Veritas Asset Management LLP Buys Moody's Corporation, CoStar Group Inc, Illumina Inc, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, HDFC Bank

- New Purchases: MCO, CSGP, TSM, YSG,
- Added Positions: CHTR, ILMN, BABA, MSFT, SE, PDD, BDX, FNV,
- Reduced Positions: PM, ICE, HDB, BEKE, CP, ABT, CVS, CSCO, MSM, WELL, CTVA,
- Sold Out: TAL, VTRS, EDU,
For the details of Veritas Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veritas+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,059,728 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 2,576,310 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36%
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 3,217,558 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 8,584,221 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 2,572,968 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
Veritas Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $328.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 2,408,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Veritas Asset Management LLP initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $810.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 482,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Veritas Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 160,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)
Veritas Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.29 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $8.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Veritas Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 77.91%. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $373.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 544,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Veritas Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 52.75%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $147.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 43,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Veritas Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Veritas Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Veritas Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.
