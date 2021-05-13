Logo
Leisure Capital Management Buys Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, AutoZone Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Southwest Airlines Co, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Costa Mesa, CA, based Investment company Leisure Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, AutoZone Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Southwest Airlines Co, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, UDR Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leisure Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Leisure Capital Management owns 135 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Leisure Capital Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leisure+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Leisure Capital Management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,724 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 80,658 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
  3. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) - 331,583 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.75%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,032 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
  5. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 109,627 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Leisure Capital Management initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1533.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Leisure Capital Management initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $122.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Leisure Capital Management initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $196.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Leisure Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $215.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Leisure Capital Management initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

Leisure Capital Management initiated holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.54 and $258.91, with an estimated average price of $234.15. The stock is now traded at around $274.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Leisure Capital Management added to a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc by 39.75%. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 331,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Leisure Capital Management added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 74.09%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)

Leisure Capital Management added to a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr by 164.94%. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $51.57, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI)

Leisure Capital Management added to a holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- by 110.60%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $56.51. The stock is now traded at around $56.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Leisure Capital Management sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Leisure Capital Management sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11.

Sold Out: UDR Inc (UDR)

Leisure Capital Management sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $36.79 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.38.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Leisure Capital Management sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

Sold Out: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

Leisure Capital Management sold out a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The sale prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23.

Sold Out: The Wendy's Co (WEN)

Leisure Capital Management sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $19.38 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.77.



