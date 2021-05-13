Leisure Capital Management Buys Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, AutoZone Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Southwest Airlines Co, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: AZO, AVB, CPT, IWM, MS, IYT, DBEF, LDUR,

Costa Mesa, CA, based Investment company Leisure Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, AutoZone Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Southwest Airlines Co, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, UDR Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leisure Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Leisure Capital Management owns 135 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,724 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 80,658 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) - 331,583 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,032 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 109,627 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%

Leisure Capital Management initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1533.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leisure Capital Management initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $122.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leisure Capital Management initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $196.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leisure Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $215.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leisure Capital Management initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leisure Capital Management initiated holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.54 and $258.91, with an estimated average price of $234.15. The stock is now traded at around $274.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leisure Capital Management added to a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc by 39.75%. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 331,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leisure Capital Management added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 74.09%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leisure Capital Management added to a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr by 164.94%. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $51.57, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leisure Capital Management added to a holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- by 110.60%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $56.51. The stock is now traded at around $56.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leisure Capital Management sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Leisure Capital Management sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11.

Leisure Capital Management sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $36.79 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.38.

Leisure Capital Management sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

Leisure Capital Management sold out a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The sale prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23.

Leisure Capital Management sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $19.38 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.77.