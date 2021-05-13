Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

New Purchases: TSLA, INTC, LOW, BABA, NSC, TXN, BK, CSCO, RBCAA, EDU, KMFI,

TSLA, INTC, LOW, BABA, NSC, TXN, BK, CSCO, RBCAA, EDU, KMFI, Added Positions: VB, VWO, MUB, BIV, VWOB, BLV, PZA, AMZN, AAPL, BSV, ABT, PEP, VZ, WEC,

VB, VWO, MUB, BIV, VWOB, BLV, PZA, AMZN, AAPL, BSV, ABT, PEP, VZ, WEC, Reduced Positions: VO, VXUS, JNK, DBC, HYD, VOX, VFH, VGT, SHM, IVV, VIS, VHT, VAW, VDC, IBM, VPU, USB, EFA, T, PG, CB, LIN, PAYX, MCD, CVX, ADI,

VO, VXUS, JNK, DBC, HYD, VOX, VFH, VGT, SHM, IVV, VIS, VHT, VAW, VDC, IBM, VPU, USB, EFA, T, PG, CB, LIN, PAYX, MCD, CVX, ADI, Sold Out: VOO, AN, BRKS, CL, RTX, MET, VNQ, CARR,

Investment company Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Tesla Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Intel Corp, sells Vanguard Total International Stock, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/axiom+financial+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) - 654,472 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 98,894 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.73% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 100,413 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.85% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 312,331 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.16% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 117,053 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.75%

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $571.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $206.754000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $286.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $178.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 66.85%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 100,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 70.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 312,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $95.43 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $101.54. The stock is now traded at around $97.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in AutoNation Inc. The sale prices were between $68.09 and $94.81, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $66.32 and $90.93, with an estimated average price of $80.81.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19.