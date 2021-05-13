Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

- New Purchases: TSLA, INTC, LOW, BABA, NSC, TXN, BK, CSCO, RBCAA, EDU, KMFI,
- Added Positions: VB, VWO, MUB, BIV, VWOB, BLV, PZA, AMZN, AAPL, BSV, ABT, PEP, VZ, WEC,
- Reduced Positions: VO, VXUS, JNK, DBC, HYD, VOX, VFH, VGT, SHM, IVV, VIS, VHT, VAW, VDC, IBM, VPU, USB, EFA, T, PG, CB, LIN, PAYX, MCD, CVX, ADI,
- Sold Out: VOO, AN, BRKS, CL, RTX, MET, VNQ, CARR,
- Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) - 654,472 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 98,894 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.73%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 100,413 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.85%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 312,331 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.16%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 117,053 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.75%
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $571.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 825 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $206.754000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $286.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 844 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $178.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 66.85%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 100,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 70.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 312,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $95.43 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $101.54. The stock is now traded at around $97.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.Sold Out: AutoNation Inc (AN)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in AutoNation Inc. The sale prices were between $68.09 and $94.81, with an estimated average price of $80.13.Sold Out: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $66.32 and $90.93, with an estimated average price of $80.81.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)
Axiom Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19.
