Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Bank of America Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Bank of America Corp, Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Lazard, Bunge during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 54,908 shares, 14.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,945 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.73% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 101,084 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 26 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,038 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.61%

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 14,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fluor Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $19.41. The stock is now traded at around $18.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Bayer AG. The purchase prices were between $15.05 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $15.93. The stock is now traded at around $17.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 21,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 56,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 90.43%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 81,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 24.61%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2261.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 180.97%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 12,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 11,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc by 99.71%. The purchase prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67. The stock is now traded at around $160.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $15.43.

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87.

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lazard Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.69 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $42.52.

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38.

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27.

Wall Street Access Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.