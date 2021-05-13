Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc Buys FMC Corp, JM Smucker Co, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Sells Mohawk Industries Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Tiffany

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc Buys FMC Corp, JM Smucker Co, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Sells Mohawk Industries Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Tiffany

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys FMC Corp, JM Smucker Co, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Steris PLC, RPM International Inc, sells Mohawk Industries Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Tiffany during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $475 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/speece+thorson+capital+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC
  1. M&T Bank Corp (MTB) - 153,031 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.08%
  2. JM Smucker Co (SJM) - 162,610 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.58%
  3. Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) - 433,370 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  4. Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) - 167,358 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  5. FMC Corp (FMC) - 167,250 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.39%
New Purchase: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc initiated holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.84 and $111.38, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $111.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 38,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mercury General Corp (MCY)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc initiated holding in Mercury General Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $65.73, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $66.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FMC Corp (FMC)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc added to a holding in FMC Corp by 55.39%. The purchase prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77. The stock is now traded at around $116.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 167,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 37.58%. The purchase prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99. The stock is now traded at around $136.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 162,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Steris PLC (STE)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc added to a holding in Steris PLC by 48.67%. The purchase prices were between $171.2 and $202.81, with an estimated average price of $185.48. The stock is now traded at around $198.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 35,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RPM International Inc (RPM)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 49.41%. The purchase prices were between $79.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $86.45. The stock is now traded at around $97.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 68,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC. Also check out:

1. SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider