Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc Buys FMC Corp, JM Smucker Co, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Sells Mohawk Industries Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Tiffany

- New Purchases: HRC, MCY,
- Added Positions: FMC, SJM, ORLY, STE, RPM,
- Reduced Positions: MHK, WTM, MTB, WSM, DVN, HXL, NOV,
- Sold Out: TIF,
These are the top 5 holdings of SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC
- M&T Bank Corp (MTB) - 153,031 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.08%
- JM Smucker Co (SJM) - 162,610 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.58%
- Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) - 433,370 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) - 167,358 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- FMC Corp (FMC) - 167,250 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.39%
Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc initiated holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.84 and $111.38, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $111.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 38,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mercury General Corp (MCY)
Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc initiated holding in Mercury General Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $65.73, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $66.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FMC Corp (FMC)
Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc added to a holding in FMC Corp by 55.39%. The purchase prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77. The stock is now traded at around $116.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 167,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 37.58%. The purchase prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99. The stock is now traded at around $136.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 162,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Steris PLC (STE)
Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc added to a holding in Steris PLC by 48.67%. The purchase prices were between $171.2 and $202.81, with an estimated average price of $185.48. The stock is now traded at around $198.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 35,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: RPM International Inc (RPM)
Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 49.41%. The purchase prices were between $79.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $86.45. The stock is now traded at around $97.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 68,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.
