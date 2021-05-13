Chandler Asset Management, Inc. Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc, WD-40 Co

- New Purchases: IVW, SCHM,
- Added Positions: BND, VEA, BNDX, JNK, IJH, VWO, VNQ,
- Reduced Positions: VB, IVV, VTI, IWB, VMBS,
- Sold Out: ADP, WDFC,
For the details of Chandler Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chandler+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Chandler Asset Management, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 155,361 shares, 17.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 282,910 shares, 17.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 566,915 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.55%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 175,106 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 622,368 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.27%
Chandler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 49,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Chandler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 16,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Chandler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 26.91%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 85,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Chandler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.Sold Out: WD-40 Co (WDFC)
Chandler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in WD-40 Co. The sale prices were between $258.65 and $332.29, with an estimated average price of $303.76.
