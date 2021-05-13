Chandler Asset Management, Inc. Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc, WD-40 Co

New Purchases: IVW, SCHM,

IVW, SCHM, Added Positions: BND, VEA, BNDX, JNK, IJH, VWO, VNQ,

BND, VEA, BNDX, JNK, IJH, VWO, VNQ, Reduced Positions: VB, IVV, VTI, IWB, VMBS,

VB, IVV, VTI, IWB, VMBS, Sold Out: ADP, WDFC,

Investment company Chandler Asset Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc, WD-40 Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chandler Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Chandler Asset Management, Inc. owns 19 stocks with a total value of $352 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Chandler Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chandler+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 155,361 shares, 17.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 282,910 shares, 17.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 566,915 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.55% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 175,106 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 622,368 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.27%

Chandler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 49,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chandler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 16,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chandler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 26.91%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 85,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chandler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.

Chandler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in WD-40 Co. The sale prices were between $258.65 and $332.29, with an estimated average price of $303.76.