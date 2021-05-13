Lido Advisors, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Charles Schwab Corp

- New Purchases: FREL, FUTY, TDOC, BKLN, BNTX, DNP, FXI, SIRI, GIII, GD, POLA, GPN, QS, VRP, VXF, AAP, PII, SNBR, BRK.A, QRVO, MRVI, PDAC, DASH, CPNG, EWC, KRE, ALGN, COF, FFIV, ARKW, ANGL, KMX, CNC, CME, CTSH, COLM, SNOW, DLB, ALC, DELL, EQIX, ATKR, GSBD, BG, BF.B, BWA, BK, FXR, HYLB, ARW, KXI, PCY, RWO, SGOL, SIVR, TMV, UCO, VBK, ALL, FHN, HZO, MXIM, MIDD, MSI, MKSI, RBC, SGEN, MGM, LH, TRV, SWK, SUI, TTWO, THO, TSCO, WAT, SPB, KSU, BF.A, VIAV, CVLT, CPRX, ERII, HCI, PSLV, WPG, CDK, RIG, DNN, CRMD, MNKD,
- Added Positions: SPY, IVE, XLF, BSCM, SHY, IJJ, IJK, BABA, TGT, BRK.B, ZG, FTEC, JETS, FHLC, VYM, HD, V, TSLA, AAPL, BAC, SYF, JPM, UNH, ATER, VLUE, CVX, DIS, SIZE, ADBE, PEP, ABBV, QQQ, T, AMD, AMAT, CCL, CSCO, LVS, NKE, PFE, PG, WYNN, ROKU, BSCL, SMH, USMV, LRCX, NFLX, ORCL, QUAL, VTV, XLC, AMZN, AMGN, CMCSA, XOM, JBHT, BX, AVGO, NCLH, EFA, MTUM, USRT, VTI, ABT, CTXS, COST, LLY, GILD, IBM, INTC, JNJ, MCK, MRK, PEI, TSM, TMO, MA, VMW, BAH, ARKG, PSK, TECL, AKAM, KO, KMB, MCO, RCL, SHW, TDS, UAL, WM, BRMK, BND, GSLC, IJR, IVV, VBR, VPU, XLB, XLE, AFL, AXP, BLK, CVS, CHD, CIEN, C, GLW, ETN, EL, NEE, FITB, HON, ITW, ISRG, SJM, K, MS, NVS, OMC, LIN, RDS.A, CRM, SBUX, STT, TDY, WBA, YUM, EBAY, BKT, EGF, LULU, SAIC, SHOP, TTD, EEM, HYG, IBB, IGV, ITOT, IWM, IWN, KBWB, KIE, MBB, PGX, RSP, SCHD, USO, VEA, VNQ, VOO, VUG, VWO, XAR, PLD, ASML, ATVI, APD, ALXN, AMT, AME, ADP, AVB, TFC, BDX, BC, CDNS, CPT, CNI, CAH, CE, CERN, CRL, CGNX, CMA, ED, DHI, DTE, DEO, DLR, DPZ, DD, DUK, EOG, EMN, EW, EMR, EPD, BEN, GE, GSK, MNST, WELL, HOLX, HST, MDLZ, LOW, MMC, MPW, MET, NTAP, NSC, PNC, PPL, RDNT, O, REGN, RF, ROK, SLG, SPG, SWKS, SNA, SO, SWX, SYY, TJX, TSN, UNP, UPS, RTX, ANTM, WFC, WHR, CMG, ET, PAI, NVG, LDOS, BR, DAL, TEL, BEEM, GBDC, LYB, TYME, HTA, ANET, BST, APLE, DOCU, STNE, DOW, UBER, CTVA, PTON, AMLP, AOA, ARKK, BIV, BLOK, BNDX, BOND, DIA, DLS, DVY, EFG, EWL, EXI, FVD, HACK, HYD, IEI, IGF, IQLT, IXG, IXJ, IXN, IXP, JPST, MDIV, MDY, MINT, MOAT, OIH, PZA, RXI, RYT, SCHE, SCHM, SCHV, SGDM, STIP, TDIV, TIP, VCIT, VEU, VGSH, VIS, VO, VOE, XBI, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: IVW, XLY, SCHW, MPLX, GOOGL, MGK, LUV, XLP, MO, VZ, IGSB, WMT, DFS, SE, NOW, JMIA, PLTR, VIG, INTU, CRNC, EMB, MCD, BIL, VLO, DG, EXPI, CRWD, NET, IJS, SPTS, AES, BBY, CL, MDT, SYNA, TMUS, PM, PYPL, IJT, SPYG, VGT, ACN, ADI, BMY, CAT, CMI, ENTG, HUM, KLAC, MKC, NOC, BKNG, RS, RIGL, TRI, USB, ZBH, FB, GOOG, ZM, LMPX, AGG, IWF, IWO, IYH, IYW, VNLA, MMM, CB, AMP, APH, NLY, AON, AN, AVY, BAM, CBRE, CSX, CM, FIS, CI, CAG, CCI, DECK, DE, DXCM, DCI, ECL, FICO, FNF, F, HDB, HIG, HBAN, ILMN, ICE, LMT, LOGI, SPGI, MTD, MCHP, MU, MAA, VTRS, ORLY, OKE, PCG, PPG, PH, PSA, DGX, RSG, STX, SRE, SYK, SNPS, TROW, TNC, TRMB, UL, UBSI, VRTX, EVRG, WMB, WSM, ZBRA, CROX, CEF, EIM, FSLR, MELI, AGNC, DISCK, STWD, PHYS, NXPI, FRC, KMI, ZNGA, SPLK, PSX, SRC, RH, ZTS, FOXF, AAL, KEYS, ETSY, HLI, SQ, MBIO, BTAI, XERS, PRVB, SI, AOR, CMF, DXJ, EWS, FDN, FNDX, GLD, GOVT, HDV, IEFA, IEMG, IJH, IUSG, IUSV, IWD, IWP, IWR, IWS, IWV, LQD, MUB, PFF, PRF, SHM, SHV, SLQD, SLV, SPLV, SPTM, SUB, TOTL, VB, VFH, VGK, VMBS, XLU,
- Sold Out: MTZ, VIPS, APTS, BPY, NEAR, DDOG, DUC, FVRR, VRNS, MIXT, VERI, BIGC, AIO, DLTR, PFSI, GDX, FCX, LITE, TER, CVNA, AXTA, CZR, W02A, VEEV, HPE, COUP, OKTA, VRSK, OMP, SPOT, LEVI, SPXS, VOT, VTEB, OSTK, ARCC, AZN, ADSK, SAM, GIS, GGAL, IDXX, IPG, KSS, MMP, JWN, ON, SRPT, OMI, UBS, BMA, JQC, OC, BTZ, VTA, CELH, LOCO, RNWK, CRON, PAVM, CBLAQ, KIQ,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 757,949 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.00%
- Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 13,111,264 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.88%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,669,720 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 723,254 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.52%
- Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) - 897,543 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.50%
Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 437,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)
Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $42.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 235,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $132.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 107,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $85.73 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.38. The stock is now traded at around $180.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)
Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 173,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 31.00%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 757,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.52%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $147.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 723,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 515.97%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 725,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4488.71%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 145,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.04%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 273,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 85.88%. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $107.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 208,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $67.29 and $98.93, with an estimated average price of $85.59.Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47.Sold Out: Preferred Apartment Communities Inc (APTS)
Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $7.17 and $10.88, with an estimated average price of $8.51.Sold Out: Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)
Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.45.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1.Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68.
