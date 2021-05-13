Lido Advisors, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Charles Schwab Corp

Investment company Lido Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Charles Schwab Corp, MPLX LP, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lido Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Lido Advisors, LLC owns 687 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 757,949 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.00% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 13,111,264 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.88% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,669,720 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 723,254 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.52% Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) - 897,543 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.50%

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 437,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $42.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 235,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $132.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 107,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $85.73 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.38. The stock is now traded at around $180.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 173,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 31.00%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 757,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.52%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $147.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 723,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 515.97%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 725,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4488.71%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 145,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.04%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 273,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 85.88%. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $107.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 208,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $67.29 and $98.93, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47.

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $7.17 and $10.88, with an estimated average price of $8.51.

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.45.

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1.

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68.