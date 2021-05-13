Logo
Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Trip.com Group, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Penserra Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, NetEase Inc, KE Holdings Inc, sells Trip.com Group, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund, Templeton Global Income Fund, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penserra Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Penserra Capital Management LLC owns 1020 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Penserra Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penserra+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Penserra Capital Management LLC
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 802,109 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.98%
  2. JD.com Inc (JD) - 1,863,477 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.60%
  3. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 1,049,548 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.57%
  4. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 90,704 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.69%
  5. NetEase Inc (NTES) - 998,591 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.74%
New Purchase: BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust. The purchase prices were between $7.44 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $8.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,847,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Highland Income Fund (HFRO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Highland Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $11.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,302,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $13.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 750,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $203.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 71,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $32.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 222,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 153,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 48.98%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $206.754000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 802,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 35.60%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,863,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1296.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 90,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Penserra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 50.74%. The purchase prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $101.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 998,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 26.71%. The purchase prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $47.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,619,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 721.81%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 40,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The sale prices were between $21.08 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $22.86.

Sold Out: Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $8.69 and $9.53, with an estimated average price of $9.24.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $12.66 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $13.47.

Sold Out: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.29 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.51.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87.

Sold Out: Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc (HIX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. The sale prices were between $6.74 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $6.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Penserra Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider