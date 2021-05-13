Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Trip.com Group, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

New Purchases: BCX, HFRO, MMM, SSPK, CPNG, KO, DOW, ETG, GNRC, INMD, COOP, PCI, CCS, ATKR, ABCB, JEF, COWN, PDI, EVT, RQI, GRBK, RNP, SCCO, ADX, HI, GFL, HTD, JCOM, PII, UFPI, VNE, API, AVY, FCN, RBC, TLS, KRE, SPY, BLDP, SCHW, FCEL, PLT, LIN, TROW, SBSW, APAM, ESI, SITE, IR, BE, YETI, TX, MBII, TOUR, TRVG, NFH, GOAC, GRSV, STPK, LEV, HZAC, FTOC, ACTC, IPOD, BTWN, XL, CLOV, BFLY, BLOK, IWC, XME, XRT, PW, KXIN, HUGE, NPA, FSRV, ALUS, SCVX, DNB, PAND, ARYA, CPSR, DEH, ACND, DFHT, ACET, ACEV, FIII, YAC, HOL, KSMT, FAII, DMYD, AONE, ASAQ, CMLF, IACA, CERE, LEAP, NSH, NSH, SVAC, SNPR, ENPC, OACB, AGC, SEAH, LCY, GOEV, ASLE, AGFY, HIMS, GMTX, FCG, FXN, IEO, IEZ, OIH, XES, XOP,

Investment company Penserra Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, NetEase Inc, KE Holdings Inc, sells Trip.com Group, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund, Templeton Global Income Fund, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penserra Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Penserra Capital Management LLC owns 1020 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 802,109 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.98% JD.com Inc (JD) - 1,863,477 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.60% Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 1,049,548 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.57% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 90,704 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.69% NetEase Inc (NTES) - 998,591 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.74%

Penserra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust. The purchase prices were between $7.44 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $8.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,847,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penserra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Highland Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $11.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,302,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penserra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $13.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 750,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penserra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $203.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 71,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penserra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $32.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 222,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penserra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 153,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penserra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 48.98%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $206.754000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 802,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penserra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 35.60%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,863,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penserra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1296.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 90,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penserra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 50.74%. The purchase prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $101.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 998,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penserra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 26.71%. The purchase prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $47.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,619,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penserra Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 721.81%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 40,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penserra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The sale prices were between $21.08 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $22.86.

Penserra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $8.69 and $9.53, with an estimated average price of $9.24.

Penserra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $12.66 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $13.47.

Penserra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.29 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.51.

Penserra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87.

Penserra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. The sale prices were between $6.74 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $6.87.