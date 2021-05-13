Alpine Partners VI, LLC Buys Baidu Inc, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, DraftKings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alpine Partners VI, LLC Buys Baidu Inc, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, DraftKings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Alpine Partners VI, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Baidu Inc, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, ViacomCBS Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Change Healthcare Inc, sells E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, DraftKings Inc, VG Acquisition Corp, FuboTV Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpine Partners VI, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Alpine Partners VI, LLC owns 185 stocks with a total value of $890 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alpine Partners VI, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpine+partners+vi%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alpine Partners VI, LLC
  1. Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 1,023,576 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.32%
  2. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 297,885 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 221,813 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 211.21%
  4. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) - 2,813,820 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 750,491 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 297,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $19.59, with an estimated average price of $14.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 2,813,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 750,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 1,043,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 1,265,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 1,349,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Inphi Corp (IPHI)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 211.21%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 221,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 3251.14%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 167,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $90.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 1,023,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 72.65%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $263.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 133,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc (SPNV)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC added to a holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc by 216.66%. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,073,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 189.91%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $114.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 65,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC sold out a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08.

Sold Out: FuboTV Inc (FUBO)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC sold out a holding in FuboTV Inc. The sale prices were between $21.06 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $35.94.

Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87.

Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alpine Partners VI, LLC. Also check out:

1. Alpine Partners VI, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alpine Partners VI, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alpine Partners VI, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alpine Partners VI, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider