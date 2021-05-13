Alpine Partners VI, LLC Buys Baidu Inc, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, DraftKings Inc

- New Purchases: BIDU, VIH, VIAC, VIPS, CHNG, TME, GOTU, GSAH, IQ, DISCA, DISCK, IMVT, INFO, CPNG, FTCH, RP, PDAC, NSH, NSH, SPFR, BPY, AHAC, NBLX, ASPL, RXN, CCX, CCX, EGOV, DIS, STAY, SHOP, TWLO, SNDL, CAPA, CUB, SNPR, ALUS, FPAC, FPAC, SVAC, PRSP, RBAC, IAC, DCRB, CNNE, RTP, TCF, NXPI, CZR, PENN, TLND, PLTR, PRPB, AJAX.U, ACTC, IMPX, PACE, AJRD, HOL, DGNS, IPOD, GMLP, NWS, SFTW, WMT, BX, FUSE, CMLF, JETS, XLI, WST, CRHM, SNOW, BTWN, ORA, DQ, AACQ, ETAC, QCOM, CSIQ, TPCO, TPB, UBER, AONE, HIMS, FDX, KSU, RGEN, CKH, FSLR, MRTX, AY, BFLY, XLP, CIG, TGTX, MAR, URG, LAC, RNET, FATE, CARG, NOVA, BRBR, SKLZ, OPEN, IYR, HMSY, J, MGLN, MIDD, PRGO, REV, NEO, CVLT, REGI, RH, RARE, KALV, SQ, TIP, ELP, HR, HEI, LSCC, 4GSN, OCUL, MRSN, PHAS, PINS, EXPR, ASC, THBR,
- Added Positions: IPHI, ALXN, MXIM, WLTW, SPNV, XLNX, WORK, SCVX, UA, GOAC, CRHC, CRSA, FIII, SOAC, SE, AGC, LEV, SOGO, XERS, ACB, KERN, AMED, GRSVU, NEPT, DM,
- Reduced Positions: VAR, VGAC, CCIV, DMYD, DMYI.U, NPA, LSXMA, HOLUU, XLK, XLF, PRPB.U, GNW, GSAT, AMBC, SEAH.U, PSTH,
- Sold Out: ETWO, DKNG, FUBO, PSA, NGHC, ABNB, PNM, TTD, AI, QS, NUVB, DD, ACAM, CBMG, LCY, MARA, OMCL, ITB, GIK, MIC, TCP, KNSL, BFT, VERU, XL, RSI, VLDR, ROL, FTOC, SEAH, APSG, LI, PRCH, FIT, ZM, CHD, JWS, DASH, RBAC.U, HYLN, CLDX, OCGN, ELF, KODK, IPOC, MVIS, HZNP, LAUR, CELH, VUZI, SGEN, SSPK, ALSK, ENTG, XLB, IPOC.U, LHCG, BEEM, SMH, STIC, FR, GOGO, TA, OTIC, ALT, SDC, ALDX, ISEE, ACRS, FLDM, ABUS, TWI, CVGI, CBAY, SURF, AQB, IPV, MDCA, CARV, BNED, CTIC, MOGO, EMKR, HZN, BW, ONCT, LINC, DS, PRGX, ALTO, REKR, MARK, SIC, ATCX, BHR, ADMS, IDRA, INFI, LEAF, LPCN,
For the details of Alpine Partners VI, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpine+partners+vi%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Alpine Partners VI, LLC
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 1,023,576 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.32%
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 297,885 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 221,813 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 211.21%
- VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) - 2,813,820 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 750,491 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
Alpine Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 297,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH)
Alpine Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $19.59, with an estimated average price of $14.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 2,813,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Alpine Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 750,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Alpine Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 1,043,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Alpine Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 1,265,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Alpine Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 1,349,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Inphi Corp (IPHI)
Alpine Partners VI, LLC added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 211.21%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 221,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Alpine Partners VI, LLC added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 3251.14%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 167,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
Alpine Partners VI, LLC added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $90.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 1,023,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Alpine Partners VI, LLC added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 72.65%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $263.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 133,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc (SPNV)
Alpine Partners VI, LLC added to a holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc by 216.66%. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,073,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Alpine Partners VI, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 189.91%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $114.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 65,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)
Alpine Partners VI, LLC sold out a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Alpine Partners VI, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08.Sold Out: FuboTV Inc (FUBO)
Alpine Partners VI, LLC sold out a holding in FuboTV Inc. The sale prices were between $21.06 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $35.94.Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)
Alpine Partners VI, LLC sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87.Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)
Alpine Partners VI, LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Alpine Partners VI, LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.
