Alpine Partners VI, LLC Buys Baidu Inc, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, DraftKings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Alpine Partners VI, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Baidu Inc, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, ViacomCBS Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Change Healthcare Inc, sells E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, DraftKings Inc, VG Acquisition Corp, FuboTV Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpine Partners VI, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Alpine Partners VI, LLC owns 185 stocks with a total value of $890 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 1,023,576 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.32% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 297,885 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 221,813 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 211.21% VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) - 2,813,820 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. New Position ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 750,491 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. New Position

Alpine Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 297,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $19.59, with an estimated average price of $14.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 2,813,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 750,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 1,043,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 1,265,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 1,349,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Partners VI, LLC added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 211.21%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 221,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Partners VI, LLC added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 3251.14%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 167,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Partners VI, LLC added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $90.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 1,023,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Partners VI, LLC added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 72.65%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $263.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 133,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Partners VI, LLC added to a holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co Inc by 216.66%. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,073,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Partners VI, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 189.91%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $114.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 65,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Partners VI, LLC sold out a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Alpine Partners VI, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08.

Alpine Partners VI, LLC sold out a holding in FuboTV Inc. The sale prices were between $21.06 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $35.94.

Alpine Partners VI, LLC sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87.

Alpine Partners VI, LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Alpine Partners VI, LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.