StepStone Group LP Buys Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc, JFrog, Sells US Ecology Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc

San Diego, CA, based Investment company StepStone Group LP Current Portfolio ) buys Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc, JFrog, Repare Therapeutics Inc, Oyster Point Pharma Inc, sells US Ecology Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, StepStone Group LP. As of 2021Q1, StepStone Group LP owns 6 stocks with a total value of $7 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 60,801 shares, 77.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.51% Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT) - 9,403 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. New Position Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) - 9,478 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. New Position JFrog Ltd (FROG) - 7,129 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. New Position Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) - 8,721 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. New Position

StepStone Group LP initiated holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.65 and $59.36, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $35.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.52%. The holding were 9,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

StepStone Group LP initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.84 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $38.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 9,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

StepStone Group LP initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $34.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 7,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

StepStone Group LP initiated holding in Repare Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.89 and $44.46, with an estimated average price of $33.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 8,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

StepStone Group LP initiated holding in Oyster Point Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.92 and $25.86, with an estimated average price of $21.03. The stock is now traded at around $16.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 4,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

StepStone Group LP sold out a holding in US Ecology Inc. The sale prices were between $33 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $38.88.

StepStone Group LP sold out a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. The sale prices were between $40.9 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $46.07.