DRW Securities, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, Alphabet Inc, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF

Chicago, IL, based Investment company DRW Securities, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, Alphabet Inc, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, Papa John's International Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DRW Securities, LLC. As of 2021Q1, DRW Securities, LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DRW Securities, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/drw+securities%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,609,300 shares, 41.15% of the total portfolio. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 3,019,700 shares, 19.22% of the total portfolio. Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO) - 7,976,176 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio.

DRW Securities, LLC initiated holding in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $16.28. The stock is now traded at around $8.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 513,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DRW Securities, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $90.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 74,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DRW Securities, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 165,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DRW Securities, LLC initiated holding in Papa John's International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $109.14, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $96.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 61,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DRW Securities, LLC initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $554.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DRW Securities, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $411.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DRW Securities, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 271.39%. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $26.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,043,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DRW Securities, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 958.12%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2229.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DRW Securities, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 83.69%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 45,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DRW Securities, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1054.29%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $135.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DRW Securities, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 1042.52%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 89,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DRW Securities, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 433.25%. The purchase prices were between $103.92 and $131.58, with an estimated average price of $118.77. The stock is now traded at around $116.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DRW Securities, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

DRW Securities, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26.

DRW Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

DRW Securities, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.

DRW Securities, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14.

DRW Securities, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97.