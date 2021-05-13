Logo
DRW Securities, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, Alphabet Inc, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company DRW Securities, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, Alphabet Inc, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, Papa John's International Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DRW Securities, LLC. As of 2021Q1, DRW Securities, LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DRW Securities, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/drw+securities%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DRW Securities, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,609,300 shares, 41.15% of the total portfolio.
  2. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 3,019,700 shares, 19.22% of the total portfolio.
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 729,200 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio.
  4. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 1,203,000 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio.
  5. Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO) - 7,976,176 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP)

DRW Securities, LLC initiated holding in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $16.28. The stock is now traded at around $8.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 513,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

DRW Securities, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $90.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 74,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

DRW Securities, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 165,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Papa John's International Inc (PZZA)

DRW Securities, LLC initiated holding in Papa John's International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $109.14, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $96.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 61,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

DRW Securities, LLC initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $554.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

DRW Securities, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $411.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)

DRW Securities, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 271.39%. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $26.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,043,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

DRW Securities, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 958.12%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2229.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

DRW Securities, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 83.69%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 45,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

DRW Securities, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1054.29%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $135.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

DRW Securities, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 1042.52%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 89,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

DRW Securities, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 433.25%. The purchase prices were between $103.92 and $131.58, with an estimated average price of $118.77. The stock is now traded at around $116.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

DRW Securities, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

DRW Securities, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

DRW Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

DRW Securities, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

DRW Securities, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

DRW Securities, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of DRW Securities, LLC. Also check out:

1. DRW Securities, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DRW Securities, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DRW Securities, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DRW Securities, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider