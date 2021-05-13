Empirical Finance, LLC Buys Concentrix Corp, Sells Amphenol Corp

New Purchases: CNXC,

CNXC, Reduced Positions: APH,

Investment company Empirical Finance, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Concentrix Corp, sells Amphenol Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empirical Finance, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Empirical Finance, LLC owns 320 stocks with a total value of $525 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Empirical Finance, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/empirical+finance%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu (IMOM) - 945,765 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value E (IVAL) - 958,899 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) - 850,866 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,560 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,507 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio.

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $152.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.