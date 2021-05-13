Empirical Finance, LLC Buys Concentrix Corp, Sells Amphenol Corp

Investment company Empirical Finance, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Concentrix Corp, sells Amphenol Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empirical Finance, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Empirical Finance, LLC owns 320 stocks with a total value of $525 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Empirical Finance, LLC. Also check out:
1. Empirical Finance, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Empirical Finance, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Empirical Finance, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Empirical Finance, LLC keeps buying
For the details of Empirical Finance, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/empirical+finance%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Empirical Finance, LLC
- Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu (IMOM) - 945,765 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio.
- Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value E (IVAL) - 958,899 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio.
- Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) - 850,866 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,560 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,507 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio.
Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $152.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.
