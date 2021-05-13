Summit Rock Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF

- New Purchases: IWM, VTV, FROG,
- Added Positions: VT, IUSV,
- Reduced Positions: VSS,
- Sold Out: HYG, ICVT, EDV, BKLN, AKRO,
- Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 1,369,410 shares, 45.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.99%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 740,195 shares, 17.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS) - 338,612 shares, 14.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.58%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 152,585 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 237,808 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
Summit Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $215.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.45%. The holding were 152,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Summit Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.62%. The holding were 237,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JFrog Ltd (FROG)
Summit Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $34.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Summit Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.99%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $99.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.76%. The holding were 1,369,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Summit Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
Summit Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31.Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)
Summit Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75.Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Summit Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13.Sold Out: Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO)
Summit Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Akero Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $24.04 and $34.19, with an estimated average price of $30.28.
