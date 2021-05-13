Logo
Summit Rock Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Summit Rock Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, JFrog, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Rock Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Summit Rock Advisors, LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $294 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Summit Rock Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+rock+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Summit Rock Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 1,369,410 shares, 45.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.99%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 740,195 shares, 17.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
  3. Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS) - 338,612 shares, 14.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.58%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 152,585 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 237,808 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Summit Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $215.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.45%. The holding were 152,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Summit Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.62%. The holding were 237,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Summit Rock Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $34.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Summit Rock Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.99%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $99.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.76%. The holding were 1,369,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Summit Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Summit Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

Summit Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75.

Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Summit Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13.

Sold Out: Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO)

Summit Rock Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Akero Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $24.04 and $34.19, with an estimated average price of $30.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Summit Rock Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Summit Rock Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Summit Rock Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Summit Rock Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Summit Rock Advisors, LLC keeps buying

