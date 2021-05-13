Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc Buys Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells People's United Financial Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, NextEra Energy Inc

New Purchases: ARE, CL, CASY, C, IVW, QUAL, MPC, SPMD, SPGI,

ARE, CL, CASY, C, IVW, QUAL, MPC, SPMD, SPGI, Added Positions: ORLY, COST, V, SCHX, IBM, WMT, VZ, SCHE, TMO, HD, STE, SCHF, ABBV, DEO, SCHA, SLQT, IRM, PG, UL, AMZN, SCHM, EEFT, UNP, MRK, BRK.B, ANET, MSFT, VTV, VIG, PEP, BDX, T, SR, CSCO, NEE, IVV, DUK, GFF, CRM, PYPL, TWTR, MA, JPM, EFA, CVX, SCHD, PFE, USB, MMP, EPD,

AAPL, NKE, GOOGL, SBUX, CERN, DHR, ADP, DGX, MDLZ, FNDX, SO, SCHW, STZ, MO, BAX, CFFN, CTSH, SPLG, ABT, PM, SYY, TD, KO, DIS, MMM, ARCC, CFB, NVO, VNO, MNR, EMR, MCD, JNJ, TFC, FFBC, GS, VOD, YUM, GILD, FOCS, COP, BCE, SCHV, SCZ, IWB, TSLA, ET, BP, Sold Out: PBCT, SCHP, NEEPQ, BUD, AEPPZ, DTP, IFFT, BSV, GSBD, SPYG, VCSH, TOTL, NYCBPU.PFD, BAF, SMB, GLD, NQP, DBL,

Investment company Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Visa Inc, International Business Machines Corp, sells People's United Financial Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc owns 139 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 192,655 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,522 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 370,394 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.22% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 76,111 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 82,440 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77. The stock is now traded at around $172.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 10,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $83.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $46.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 359.41%. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $554.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 221.67%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $379.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 43.62%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $223.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 22,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 35.88%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 28,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 38.99%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $138.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 21,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 44.74%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $325.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $47.17 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $51.33.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $44.71 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $48.26.

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $39.3 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $46.6.