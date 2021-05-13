Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc Buys Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells People's United Financial Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, NextEra Energy Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc Buys Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells People's United Financial Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, NextEra Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Visa Inc, International Business Machines Corp, sells People's United Financial Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc owns 139 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KAVAR CAPITAL PARTNERS GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kavar+capital+partners+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KAVAR CAPITAL PARTNERS GROUP, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 192,655 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,522 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  3. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 370,394 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.22%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 76,111 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 82,440 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
New Purchase: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77. The stock is now traded at around $172.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 10,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $83.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $46.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 359.41%. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $554.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 221.67%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $379.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 43.62%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $223.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 22,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 35.88%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 28,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 38.99%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $138.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 21,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 44.74%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $325.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPQ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $47.17 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $51.33.

Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEPPZ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $44.71 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $48.26.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFFT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $39.3 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $46.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of KAVAR CAPITAL PARTNERS GROUP, LLC. Also check out:

1. KAVAR CAPITAL PARTNERS GROUP, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KAVAR CAPITAL PARTNERS GROUP, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KAVAR CAPITAL PARTNERS GROUP, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KAVAR CAPITAL PARTNERS GROUP, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider