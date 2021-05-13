ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC Buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund, Visa Inc, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

New Purchases: SHYG, DHS, CLF, XPO, DISH, TUFN, DFS, MS, ICLN, HASI, AVGO, AMT, UNP, NOC, SIX, KLAC, TSM, PICK, AIRC, BMY, UNIT, AJG, UEC, VBIV, OCGN, XOM, DAL, CCI, NAT, PSTV, BMBL, SOXX, BA, USO, RIGL, DNMR, AZN, FIVG, AIV, MRNA, TSLA,

Investment company ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund, Visa Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Zscaler Inc, Universal Display Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC owns 265 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 337,177 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN) - 94,710 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 107,481 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 140,953 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 185,139 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 55,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $67.92 and $76.63, with an estimated average price of $71.59. The stock is now traded at around $80.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 18,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97. The stock is now traded at around $142.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in DISH Network Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.02 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $44.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $8.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 192.41%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $223.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 59.80%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Intrusion Inc by 168.49%. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $8.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in National Grid PLC by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.89 and $60.82, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $64.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 147.38%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $14.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $584.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11.

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Universal Display Corp. The sale prices were between $189.08 and $260.29, with an estimated average price of $231.11.

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98.

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42.

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.