ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC Buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund, Visa Inc, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund, Visa Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Zscaler Inc, Universal Display Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC owns 265 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shorehaven+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC
  1. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 337,177 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  2. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN) - 94,710 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64%
  3. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 107,481 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 140,953 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  5. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 185,139 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%
New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 55,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $67.92 and $76.63, with an estimated average price of $71.59. The stock is now traded at around $80.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 18,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97. The stock is now traded at around $142.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DISH Network Corp (DISH)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in DISH Network Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.02 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $44.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (TUFN)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $8.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 192.41%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $223.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 59.80%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intrusion Inc (INTZ)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Intrusion Inc by 168.49%. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $8.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: National Grid PLC (NGG)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in National Grid PLC by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.89 and $60.82, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $64.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 147.38%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $14.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $584.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11.

Sold Out: Universal Display Corp (OLED)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Universal Display Corp. The sale prices were between $189.08 and $260.29, with an estimated average price of $231.11.

Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Sold Out: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, LLC keeps buying

Rating:
Author's Avatar

insider