WealthStone, Inc. Buys Ncino Inc, The Shyft Group Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Abbott Laboratories, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company WealthStone, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Ncino Inc, The Shyft Group Inc, Truist Financial Corp, VF Corp, AbbVie Inc, sells Apple Inc, Abbott Laboratories, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Bank of America Corp, ASML Holding NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthStone, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, WealthStone, Inc. owns 270 stocks with a total value of $274 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WealthStone, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthstone%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WealthStone, Inc.
  1. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 320,719 shares, 13.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,175 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 159,961 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 69,573 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
  5. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 104,260 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.05%
New Purchase: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 56,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF)

WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.53 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $33.5. The stock is now traded at around $37.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 92,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)

WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $84.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NBT Bancorp Inc (NBTB)

WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in NBT Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.79 and $42.37, with an estimated average price of $36.76. The stock is now traded at around $40.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Wendy's Co (WEN)

WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in The Wendy's Co. The purchase prices were between $19.38 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AIA Group Ltd (AAGIY)

WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in AIA Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.98 and $55.65, with an estimated average price of $51.53. The stock is now traded at around $50.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 98.13%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 34,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 246.12%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 46.78%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 35.86%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Sold Out: Barclays PLC (BCS)

WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in Barclays PLC. The sale prices were between $7.28 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $8.75.

Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32.

Sold Out: LCNB Corp (LCNB)

WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in LCNB Corp. The sale prices were between $14.07 and $19.96, with an estimated average price of $16.79.



