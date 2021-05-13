WealthStone, Inc. Buys Ncino Inc, The Shyft Group Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Abbott Laboratories, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

- New Purchases: NCNO, SHYF, VFC, NBTB, WEN, LB, AAGIY, REAL, KR, IXUS, SKM, DE, RTX, GD, EBAY, C, RY, TFI, PLD, PCAR, IEFA, MDLZ, ST, SHOP, WMB, BLMN, EADSY, ALK, UHAL, AEP, AMAT, AZN, BIIB, LMT, CCL, CCI, COP, GNRC, IBM, IQV, WAT, GOCO, ERIC,
- Added Positions: AGG, MUB, TFC, ABBV, MSFT, VCIT, IVV, IJR, INTC, AMZN, JPM, JNJ, IEUR, RSP, VYM, XOM, FB, GOOGL, GOOG, IEMG, CSCO, LLY, MA, MCD, PFE, TSLA, VNQI, DIS, CVX, KO, HD, IPAC, NVS, PM, USB, V, ACN, T, AVGO, BA, BMY, CAT, DHR, ILMN, INFY, KB, LPL, LOW, NFLX, NVO, PYPL, PKX, SHG, SYY, TSM, TXN, TMO, TMUS, TM, UNP, UNH, ITM, ADBE, ASX, BABA, AXP, AMT, AMGN, ADI, ANTM, ADP, SAN, BHP, BLK, BKNG, BSX, CNI, CP, CHTR, CME, CMCSA, CVS, DAL, DEO, DHIL, ECL, FIS, FISV, F, GE, HCA, HON, HSBC, ING, IBN, IDXX, ICE, INTU, ISRG, KEP, EL, LIN, LULU, MDT, MRK, MU, MNST, NKE, NOK, NVDA, ORCL, PEP, PNC, QCOM, ROP, SPGI, SCHM, NOW, SHW, SONY, SQ, SBUX, SYK, TGT, TTM, TJX, TRV, UBER, UPS, VNQ, VEDL, VEEV, VRTX, WBK, WIT, ZTS, ATVI, AMD, ALXN, ALGN, ABEV, APTV, ADSK, BB, CBRE, CX, CI, STZ, DRI, EW, CIG, EQIX, GGB, GIB, INFO, IWF, IVE, ICL, ITUB, JHX, KGC, MAR, MTD, MFG, OXY, OKTA, PPG, PANW, PGR, TEF,
- Reduced Positions: ACWI, IWM, IWB, SCHG, EFA, PG, MMM, BDX, CRM, SNY, CHT, UMC,
- Sold Out: AAPL, ABT, BAC, ASML, BCS, LCNB, UL, BWA, GMAB, YUMC, SPLK, BIG, AEG, GSK, CSGP, MIC, WCC, BBD,
For the details of WealthStone, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthstone%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WealthStone, Inc.
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 320,719 shares, 13.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,175 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 159,961 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 69,573 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 104,260 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.05%
WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 56,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF)
WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.53 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $33.5. The stock is now traded at around $37.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 92,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)
WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $84.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NBT Bancorp Inc (NBTB)
WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in NBT Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.79 and $42.37, with an estimated average price of $36.76. The stock is now traded at around $40.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Wendy's Co (WEN)
WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in The Wendy's Co. The purchase prices were between $19.38 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AIA Group Ltd (AAGIY)
WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in AIA Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.98 and $55.65, with an estimated average price of $51.53. The stock is now traded at around $50.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 98.13%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 34,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 246.12%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 46.78%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 35.86%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.Sold Out: Barclays PLC (BCS)
WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in Barclays PLC. The sale prices were between $7.28 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $8.75.Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32.Sold Out: LCNB Corp (LCNB)
WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in LCNB Corp. The sale prices were between $14.07 and $19.96, with an estimated average price of $16.79.
Here is the complete portfolio of WealthStone, Inc.. Also check out:
1. WealthStone, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. WealthStone, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. WealthStone, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WealthStone, Inc. keeps buying