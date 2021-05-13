Logo
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Buys U.S. Bancorp, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Sells MetLife Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, International Business Machines Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Matrix Asset Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys U.S. Bancorp, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Coca-Cola Co, PepsiCo Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, sells MetLife Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc owns 87 stocks with a total value of $667 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MATRIX ASSET ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matrix+asset+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MATRIX ASSET ADVISORS INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 163,269 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 216,200 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  3. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 342,634 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 231,260 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 476,601 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $244.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 19,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $252.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 16,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $488.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $571.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 262.53%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 417,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc added to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 183.69%. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $85.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 233,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 60.50%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 381,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 79.43%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 113,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 110.48%. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $165.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 49,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 489.35%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $191.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 21,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of MATRIX ASSET ADVISORS INC. Also check out:

