Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Buys U.S. Bancorp, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Sells MetLife Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, International Business Machines Corp

- New Purchases: BDX, AMGN, MDY, TSLA, UL, VEA, IWF, VB,
- Added Positions: USB, PNW, KO, PEP, MTB, GD, GILD, FISV, VZ, CMCSA, LHX, K, ED, MRK, JPST, ISTB, VYM, IGSB, CVS, GIS, T, DUK, KMB, ABBV, QCOM, IWM, TFC, VUG, PNC, IGIB, CGEN, BSV, PG, IEI, IVV, QQQ, SHY, VIG,
- Reduced Positions: MET, VIAC, JNJ, UPS, MS, COF, ZBH, MSFT, GS, GOOG, EBAY, MDLZ, BMY, TEL, STT, EFA, IEMG, GOOGL, XOM, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: IBM, ETN, HD, SHV, DIS, OPK, ET,
These are the top 5 holdings of MATRIX ASSET ADVISORS INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 163,269 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 216,200 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 342,634 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 231,260 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 476,601 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $244.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 19,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $252.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 16,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $488.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $571.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 262.53%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 417,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc added to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 183.69%. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $85.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 233,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 60.50%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 381,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 79.43%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 113,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 110.48%. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $165.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 49,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 489.35%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $191.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 21,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.
