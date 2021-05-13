Logo
Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF, iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond, sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owns 29 stocks with a total value of $433 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perella+weinberg+partners+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 218,191 shares, 19.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.01%
  2. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX) - 1,762,072 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.74%
  3. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 362,648 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.74%
  4. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 244,729 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%
  5. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 337,084 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2147.38%
New Purchase: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 361,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.84 and $89.1, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $92.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 94,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP initiated holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $53.91. The stock is now traded at around $52.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 136,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 176,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP initiated holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The purchase prices were between $20.4 and $23.04, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 191,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 89,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2147.38%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.41%. The holding were 337,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 218,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP. Also check out:

