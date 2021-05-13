Logo
Abbrea Capital, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Splunk Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Abbrea Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Tesla Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Fairfax Financial Holdings, sells Zillow Group Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Splunk Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abbrea Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Abbrea Capital, LLC owns 225 stocks with a total value of $605 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Abbrea Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abbrea+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Abbrea Capital, LLC
  1. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 793,858 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.64%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 729,555 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 232,134 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,060 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 103,586 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
New Purchase: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FRFHF)

Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $339.33 and $440, with an estimated average price of $395.8. The stock is now traded at around $463.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $31.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $149.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)

Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $47.39, with an estimated average price of $43.15. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $340.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.64%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 793,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 29.92%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 36,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 63.09%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $571.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 80.88%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $211.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 66,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $211.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.

Sold Out: Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD)

Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $110.45 and $164.47, with an estimated average price of $136.91.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Abbrea Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Abbrea Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Abbrea Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Abbrea Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Abbrea Capital, LLC keeps buying

Author's Avatar

insider