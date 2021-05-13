Abbrea Capital, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Splunk Inc

- New Purchases: FRFHF, HBI, JEF, MRNA, DIA, FR, EL, UBER, WM, TMO, MCO, GPN, ALNY, MET, ABNB, AGG, IJS, PXH, VOE,
- Added Positions: JPST, VTIP, AMZN, VYM, TSLA, VTI, GXC, GOOGL, EEM, GLD, VO, AAPL, VWO, VOO, SPY, CRM, VPL, OEF, VEA, FB, SBUX, JPM, SHOP, PYPL, ZG, UNH, MA, GLDM, AVGO, IJR, BRK.B, COST, ICLN, XLE, WFC, DIS, UNP, USB, BLK, NOW, CAT, VNQ, BABA, PFE, NVDA, MRK, ECL, RSP, ABBV, TIP, CTVA, XLB, IWB, XLY, GM, XLK, CHTR, ASML, GS, ACN, AMD, AXP, BAC, BA, BMY, COF, CSCO, CMCSA, DHR, LLY, EMR, XOM, IBM, ITW, MMC, MCD, UPS, MS, NFLX, LIN, PM, XLRE, MELI, ALL, AMGN, TXN, STT, BKNG, CVS, LMT, CI, ROKU, MDT, SPGI, TCEHY, LOW,
- Reduced Positions: BND, INTC, COUP, SPLK, MMM, NKE, ATVI, IYG, ZTS, ORCL, PG, VCSH, T, SCHX, APPN, IWF, IWM, IWR, PBW, USMV, SDY, SCHF, SCHM, ADBE, WMT, VZ, UL, NEE, RHHBY, XLV, KO, SHY, COP, DD, GIS, RWR, APTV, TGT, IJH, DVY, WBA, WORK, DOW,
- Sold Out: Z, PLTR, KOD, MDY,
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 793,858 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.64%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 729,555 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 232,134 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,060 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 103,586 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $339.33 and $440, with an estimated average price of $395.8. The stock is now traded at around $463.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $31.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $149.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)
Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $47.39, with an estimated average price of $43.15. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $340.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 933 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.64%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 793,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 29.92%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 36,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 63.09%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $571.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 80.88%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $211.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 66,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $211.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.Sold Out: Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD)
Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $110.45 and $164.47, with an estimated average price of $136.91.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.
