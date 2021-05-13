Abbrea Capital, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Splunk Inc

New Purchases: FRFHF, HBI, JEF, MRNA, DIA, FR, EL, UBER, WM, TMO, MCO, GPN, ALNY, MET, ABNB, AGG, IJS, PXH, VOE,

Investment company Abbrea Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Tesla Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Fairfax Financial Holdings, sells Zillow Group Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Splunk Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abbrea Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Abbrea Capital, LLC owns 225 stocks with a total value of $605 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 793,858 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.64% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 729,555 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 232,134 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,060 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 103,586 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%

Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $339.33 and $440, with an estimated average price of $395.8. The stock is now traded at around $463.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $31.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $149.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $47.39, with an estimated average price of $43.15. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abbrea Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $340.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.64%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 793,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 29.92%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 36,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 63.09%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $571.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 80.88%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $211.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 66,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abbrea Capital, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $211.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17.

Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.

Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $110.45 and $164.47, with an estimated average price of $136.91.

Abbrea Capital, LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.