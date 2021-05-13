Everett Harris & Co Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, CVS Health Corp, TC Energy Corp, Sells China Mobile, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, TC Pipelines LP

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Everett Harris & Co Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, CVS Health Corp, TC Energy Corp, Sells China Mobile, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, TC Pipelines LP

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Everett Harris & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, CVS Health Corp, TC Energy Corp, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Rogers Communications Inc, sells China Mobile, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, TC Pipelines LP, Wells Fargo, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Everett Harris & Co . As of 2021Q1, Everett Harris & Co owns 254 stocks with a total value of $5.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EVERETT HARRIS & CO 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/everett+harris+%26+co+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EVERETT HARRIS & CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,087,640 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,436 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,692,948 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 910,614 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 118,771 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $49.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 58,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62. The stock is now traded at around $45.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mission Produce Inc (AVO)

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Mission Produce Inc. The purchase prices were between $15 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $19.23. The stock is now traded at around $18.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $68.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Total SE (TOT)

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Total SE. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $46.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $191.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 828.86%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 568.21%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 90,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 113.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 45.89%. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $46.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 101.45%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 96.33%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)

Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Sold Out: National Beverage Corp (FIZZ)

Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in National Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $39.43 and $90.76, with an estimated average price of $52.04.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

Sold Out: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of EVERETT HARRIS & CO . Also check out:

1. EVERETT HARRIS & CO 's Undervalued Stocks
2. EVERETT HARRIS & CO 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EVERETT HARRIS & CO 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EVERETT HARRIS & CO keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider