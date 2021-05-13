Everett Harris & Co Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, CVS Health Corp, TC Energy Corp, Sells China Mobile, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, TC Pipelines LP

New Purchases: TRP, TOT, ALSN, AVO, SCHV, GD, HUBB, LTRX, EWT,

TRP, TOT, ALSN, AVO, SCHV, GD, HUBB, LTRX, EWT, Added Positions: LMT, ABBV, CVS, UL, NVS, CMCSA, VCSH, HD, NVO, VZ, VYM, MO, VUG, RSP, UNP, RCI, AMGN, HON, XLY, T, BA, DE, IBB, D, PFIE, NFLX, UTMD, IBA, LB, TGT, STXS, MRK, PFE,

LMT, ABBV, CVS, UL, NVS, CMCSA, VCSH, HD, NVO, VZ, VYM, MO, VUG, RSP, UNP, RCI, AMGN, HON, XLY, T, BA, DE, IBB, D, PFIE, NFLX, UTMD, IBA, LB, TGT, STXS, MRK, PFE, Reduced Positions: AAPL, GOOG, DIS, VOO, V, MCD, JNJ, WFC, GOOGL, MA, SPY, SYY, IBM, RTX, MMM, KMI, XOM, EPD, PEP, KO, YUMC, ECL, CVX, LNT, CAT, EEM, IJH, IDU, ANTM, IJR, IVV, WBA, VFC, VCR, USB, VWO, TMO, TTI, TSM, NOC, WY, WMB, ZBH, BF.A, PAC, RDS.B, GIM, LULU, BIV, DISCK, TSLA, PK, PSX, FB, CNP, GSK, GIS, GE, FMS, ENB, LLY, COP, CI, CHD, HST, CCL, CP, CSX, GOLD, BIDU, AMAT, AEP, APD, ADBE, LOW, SPG, RDS.A, DGX, LIN, OKE, NSC, NVR, VTRS, MAC, SNN, LH, MDLZ, KMB, K, JPM, IFF, INTC, ITW, IDA,

AAPL, GOOG, DIS, VOO, V, MCD, JNJ, WFC, GOOGL, MA, SPY, SYY, IBM, RTX, MMM, KMI, XOM, EPD, PEP, KO, YUMC, ECL, CVX, LNT, CAT, EEM, IJH, IDU, ANTM, IJR, IVV, WBA, VFC, VCR, USB, VWO, TMO, TTI, TSM, NOC, WY, WMB, ZBH, BF.A, PAC, RDS.B, GIM, LULU, BIV, DISCK, TSLA, PK, PSX, FB, CNP, GSK, GIS, GE, FMS, ENB, LLY, COP, CI, CHD, HST, CCL, CP, CSX, GOLD, BIDU, AMAT, AEP, APD, ADBE, LOW, SPG, RDS.A, DGX, LIN, OKE, NSC, NVR, VTRS, MAC, SNN, LH, MDLZ, KMB, K, JPM, IFF, INTC, ITW, IDA, Sold Out: CHL, TCP, FIZZ, LBRDK, SCHG,

Investment company Everett Harris & Co Current Portfolio ) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, CVS Health Corp, TC Energy Corp, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Rogers Communications Inc, sells China Mobile, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, TC Pipelines LP, Wells Fargo, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Everett Harris & Co . As of 2021Q1, Everett Harris & Co owns 254 stocks with a total value of $5.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EVERETT HARRIS & CO 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/everett+harris+%26+co+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,087,640 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,436 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,692,948 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 910,614 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 118,771 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $49.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 58,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62. The stock is now traded at around $45.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Mission Produce Inc. The purchase prices were between $15 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $19.23. The stock is now traded at around $18.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $68.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Total SE. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $46.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $191.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 828.86%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 568.21%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 90,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 113.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 45.89%. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $46.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 101.45%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 96.33%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in National Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $39.43 and $90.76, with an estimated average price of $52.04.

Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32.