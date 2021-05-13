Logo
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces 25% Increase in Common Stock Distributions for Third Quarter 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (the Company) (NYSE:ECC, ECCB, ECCW, ECCX, ECCY) today is pleased to announce the declaration of distributions on shares of the Companys common stock.



The Company has declared three separate distributions of $0.10 per share on its common stock, an increase of 25% from its previous monthly distribution rate of $0.08 per share, payable on each of July 30, 2021, August 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of July 12, 2021, August 11, 2021 and September 10, 2021, respectively. The following schedule applies to the distributions:



Record Date





Payable Date





Amount per common share





July 12, 2021





July 30, 2021





$0.10





August 11, 2021





August 31, 2021





$0.10





September 10, 2021





September 30, 2021





$0.10





Distributions on common stock are generally paid from net investment income (regular interest and dividends) and may also include capital gains and/or a return of capital. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to the Companys stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the 2021 calendar year.



We are pleased to be able to increase our monthly distribution by 25% to $0.10 per common share, said Thomas Majewski, Chief Executive Officer. This increase underscores managements confidence in the Companys future prospects.



The Company is also pleased to announce the declaration of distributions on shares of the Companys 7.75% Series B Term Preferred Stock due 2026 (the Series B Term Preferred Stock). The Company has declared a distribution of $0.161459 per share on its Series B Term Preferred Stock payable on each of July 30, 2021, August 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021. The following schedule applies to the distributions:



Record Date





Payable Date





Amount per share of Series B


Term Preferred Stock





July 12, 2021





July 30, 2021





$0.161459





August 11, 2021





August 31, 2021





$0.161459





September 10, 2021





September 30, 2021





$0.161459





The distributions on the Series B Term Preferred Stock reflect an annual distribution rate of 7.75% of the $25 liquidation preference per share of the Series B Term Preferred Stock.



ABOUT EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY



The Company is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Companys primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, primarily through investment in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations. The Company is externally managed and advised by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC.



The Company makes certain unaudited portfolio information available each month on its website in addition to making certain other unaudited financial information available on its website (www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com). This information includes (1) an estimated range of the Companys net investment income (NII) and realized capital gains or losses per share of common stock for each calendar quarter end, generally made available within the first fifteen days after the applicable calendar month end, (2) an estimated range of the Companys net asset value (NAV) per share of common stock for the prior month end and certain additional portfolio-level information, generally made available within the first fifteen days after the applicable calendar month end, and (3) during the latter part of each month, an updated estimate of NAV, if applicable, and, with respect to each calendar quarter end, an updated estimate of the Companys NII and realized capital gains or losses per share for the applicable quarter, if available.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Companys filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

