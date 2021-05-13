Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing May 14, 2021

Kansas City, MO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (: NGC.U) (the Company) today announced that, commencing March 14, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Companys initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Companys common stock and warrants included in the units.

No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The shares of common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange () under the symbols NGC and NGC.W, respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the under the symbol NGC.U. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Companys transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock and warrants.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry, it intends to focus on opportunities whose business model demonstrates clear commitments to sustainability and strong alignment with environmental, social and governance principles.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC acted as the joint book running managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York 10001, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department (fax no: (212) 214-5918); TD Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, NY 10017, or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the SEC on March 23, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the initial public offering and the Companys search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above or the Companys initial business combination will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Companys registration statement for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SECs website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

