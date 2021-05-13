Assurant Board of Directors Authorizes Additional $900 Million in Share Repurchases; Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.66 per Share





Assurant%2C+Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, announced that the companys Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $900 million of the companys outstanding common stock. The $900 million share repurchase authorization is in addition to the companys current authorizations, of which $731 million remained unused as of April 30, 2021.









Beyond completing our three-year $1.35 billion capital return objective this year, our new authorization will provide us with flexibility in returning 75 percent of the net proceeds from our sale of Global Preneed, which we plan to complete within one year of the transactions expected third quarter close, said Alan Colberg, Assurant President and CEO. Our long-standing track record of strong capital return is supported by the ongoing significant cash flow generation from our market-leading Connected World offerings and specialty P&C businesses, along with the disciplined management of our business portfolio.









In addition, the companys Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 22, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2021.









Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Assurant Board of Directors and will be dependent upon the companys earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, future prospects, regulatory and other restrictions, among other factors.









