Williams to Participate in the 2021 Energy Infrastructure Council Investor Conference





Williams (NYSE: WMB) Chief Financial Officer John Chandler and Chief Operating Officer Micheal Dunn are scheduled to participate in meetings with investors at the 2021 Energy Infrastructure Council Investor Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, May 20.









A fireside chat Q&A session with Dunn is scheduled for approximately 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time (12:15 p.m. Central Time). A link to the live webcast, as a well as a replay, will be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.williams.com on May 20.









The presentation used during the investor meetings will be posted in the same location the morning of May 20.









About Williams









Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide including Transco, the nations largest volume and fastest growing pipeline and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005908/en/