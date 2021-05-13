EPR Properties Announces Conference Call Access to Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

EPR Properties Announces Conference Call Access to Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



EPR Properties (

NYSE:EPR, Financial) announced today that due to the continuing public health issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of its shareholders, it is providing conference call access to its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Central Time).



While attendance in person at the Annual Meeting will still be permitted, the Company is providing all shareholders with the option to access the Annual Meeting via the conference call, rather than attending the Annual Meeting in person as a precautionary health and safety measure. In addition, only Company officers needed to conduct the business of the meeting will be present, and no other officers or trustees will be attending the meeting in person. Shareholders may listen to the formal proceedings of the Annual Meeting, followed by a brief business update of the Company, by accessing the Annual Meeting via the conference call.



If shareholders not attending the Annual Meeting wish to submit questions, they may do so by emailing [email protected] by May 27, 2021. We will answer as many questions as time permits at the meeting.



Please be advised that shareholders will not be deemed "present" and will not be able to vote their shares, or revoke or change a previously submitted vote, at the Annual Meeting by participating on the conference call. Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the Annual Meeting, the Company urges shareholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the Proxy Statement and notice for the Annual Meeting.



To access the conference call, which will be audio only, dial (866) 587-2930 and when prompted, provide the passcode 9078811. Telephone participants should connect to the conference call at least 10 minutes before the meeting.



About EPR Properties



EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out-of-home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.5 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005982/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)