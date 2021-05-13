Domo and Choice Humanitarian Selected as Finalist in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards





Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) and CHOICE Humanitarian today announced their collaborative work to combat poverty in Nepal was recognized in the Fast Company 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. The awards honor the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.









Leveraging Domos modern BI platform, CHOICE was able to quickly and easily harness data insights to quantify and identify the most effective tactics for combating poverty in Asias fourth poorest country. CHOICE and Domo conducted a baseline survey of 13,000 families in 180 small villages and designed 80 questions around demography, health, education, family income and happiness -- the first of its kind in humanitarian work.









When the efforts began, nearly 20% of the people in these areas suffered from extreme poverty. Just three years later, that number had dropped to 5.4%. Using Domo to quantify what had previously been anecdotes helped CHOICE pursue data-driven priorities across all of its efforts in Nepal and focus on leadership training in addition to income assistance programs. Fast Company honored this joint initiative in the Developing World Technology category.









Data is transformational for all organizations, and particularly in the non-profit sector, helps numerous organizations improve their measurement and evaluation practices to drive better outcomes, said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. Domo is honored to work with CHOICE Humanitarian in its crucial work to eliminate extreme poverty across the world, and to be recognized by Fast Company for our joint initiative in Nepal.









Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 33 winners, more than 400 finalists, and more than 800 honorable mentionswith Health and Wellness, AI & Data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Plus, several new categories were added, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.









We are incredibly grateful for Domos help in our mission to combat multidimensional poverty and for Fast Companys recognition of our work, said CHOICE Humanitarian CEO, Steve Pierce. Domo has been an important and trusted partner in our journey, and data is revolutionizing the way we allocate resources and improve our impact around the world.









There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, its important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems, says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020.









Domo also received an honorable mention from Fast Company for its COVID-19 tracker that was used by state and local governments to quickly respond to the pandemic.









About Domo









Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.









About CHOICE Humanitarian









CHOICE Humanitarian is a non-profit development organization with nearly four decades of experience working to end poverty in Bolivia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Kenya, Mexico, the Navajo Nation, Nepal, and Peru. CHOICE works with the peoples of rural communities in some of the most remote, underserved regions of the country where villagers struggle with the many dimensions of poverty, including high unemployment and lack of income generation opportunities, poor housing, lack of educational opportunities, poor nutrition and food insecurity, and little or no health infrastructure. CHOICE works with and through village members, local leadership, and other partners to mobilize extreme poverty solutions that empower communities to unlock choice, build capacity, and cultivate resilience.









About Fast Companys World Changing Ideas Awards:









World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Companys major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.





