Coinbase Releases First Quarter 2021 Shareholder Letter





Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today the release of its first quarter 2021 shareholder letter. The letter, including the companys financial results, can be found on the Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.coinbase.com.









The Company will host a question and answer session on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. PT.









Disclosure Information









Coinbase uses the investor.coinbase.com and blog.coinbase.com websites, as well press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our Twitter feed (@coinbase), our Facebook page, our LinkedIn page, our YouTube channel, and Brian Armstrongs Twitter feed (@brian_armstrong) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.









About Coinbase









Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.





