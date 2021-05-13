Points International Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Points International Ltd. (TSX: PTS) ( PCOM) (Points or the Company), the global leader in powering loyalty commerce, announced today that all resolutions put to the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2021 were passed, including the reappointment of the Companys directors.



The following votes were received with respect to each director nominee:

Number of Shares For Number of Shares Withheld David Adams 7,615,600 1,097,913 Christopher Barnard 8,128,533 584,980 Michael Beckerman 7,517,054 1,196,459 Bruce Croxon 7,513,054 1,200,459 Robert MacLean 8,392,701 320,812 Jane Skoblo 8,708,691 4,822 John Thompson 7,024,390 1,689,123 Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins 8,704,170 9,343



In addition, shareholders voted in favor of the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Company. The following votes were received with respect to the resolution:

Number of Shares For Number of Shares Withheld Reappointment of Auditors 9,717,307 105,307





About Points International Ltd.

Points , (TSX: PTS) ( PCOM) is a trusted partner to the worlds leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power, and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Our platform combines insights, technology, and resources to make the movement of loyalty currency simpler and more intelligent for nearly 60 reward programs worldwide. Founded in 2000, Points is headquartered in Toronto with teams operating around the globe.

For more information, visit Points.com .

Investor Relations Contact: