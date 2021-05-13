Logo
Physicians Realty Trust Announces Ratings Upgrade To 'BBB' From Standard & Poor's Ratings Services

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Physicians Realty Trust (

NYSE:DOC, Financial) (the Company, the Trust, and we), a self-managed healthcare real estate investment trust, today announced that Standard & Poors Ratings Services (S&P) has upgraded each of the Companys corporate credit ratings to BBB with a stable outlook, from the previous rating of BBB-. In its commentary, S&P attributes the upgrade to the Companys increased exposure to investment-grade health systems as well as solid operating performance and improved credit metrics despite the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeff Theiler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Trust, commented, We are pleased that S&P has recognized the quality of the Companys portfolio and disciplined capital strategy. Medical office buildings have proven to be among the most resilient sectors of real estate, and Physicians Realty Trust remains committed to delivering long-term value for our shareholders.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company is a Maryland real estate investment trust and has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by the Operating Partnership, directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as anticipate, believe, expect, estimate, plan, outlook, continue, intend, and project and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward looking statements may include statements regarding the Companys strategic and operational plans, the Companys ability to generate internal and external growth, the future outlook, anticipated cash returns, cap rates or yields on properties, anticipated closing of property acquisitions, ability to execute its business plan, and the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Companys business. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or managements good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Companys control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the Commission), including, without limitation, the Companys annual and periodic reports and other documents filed with the Commission. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of factors that could impact the Companys results, performance, or transactions, see Part I, Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

