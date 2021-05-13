McGrath RentCorp to Acquire Design Space Modular Buildings





McGrath RentCorp today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement under which it will acquire Design Space Modular Buildings PNW, LP (Design Space), for a cash purchase price of $260 million, subject to certain adjustments. The transaction is expected to be accretive to EPS and free cash flow upon close.









Design Space is a leading modular building and portable storage provider in the Western U.S. Its network of 15 branches and over 100 employees serves diverse end markets, including construction, government, education and commercial.









As of December 31, 2020, on a trailing 12-month basis, Design Space generated $32 million of EBITDA on $81 million of total revenue. As of March 31, 2021, Design Spaces rental fleet consisted of approximately 6,400 units at an original cost of approximately $140 million.









TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS:















Expands geographic coverage of McGrath RentCorps Mobile Modular division across the Western U.S. with an immediate addition of 15 established branches across 8 states.









Joins together Design Spaces and Mobile Modulars shared commitment to superior customer service and high fleet quality.









Positions for longer term revenue growth synergies from combined sales resources and new fleet capital investments in growth markets.









Creates opportunities for operational cost savings from optimization of combined fleet in California.









The purchase price represents a multiple of 8.1 times trailing 12-month EBITDA.









McGrath RentCorp expects to fund the transaction from existing capacity under its revolving credit facility.









The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.













The acquisition of Design Space is highly complementary to our modular building rental business, said Joe Hanna President and CEO of McGrath RentCorp. This strategic initiative accelerates our expansion into attractive new geographies. With our available capital and combined sales and operational resources, we look forward to building on Design Spaces success and achieving future growth together. Design Space has a strong, dedicated and experienced team. We are excited about welcoming our new team members as an important part of our future.









ADVISORS:









Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as McGrath RentCorps legal advisor in the transaction, and Jackson Walker LLP acted as Design Spaces legal advisor.









CONFERENCE CALL NOTE:









McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call tomorrow, May 14, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the Design Space acquisition. To participate in the teleconference, dial 1-844-707-0666 (in the U.S.), or 1-703-639-1220 (outside the U.S.), or to listen only, access the simultaneous webcast at the investor relations section of the Companys website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mgrc.com%2F. A replay will be available for 7 days following the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (in the U.S.), or 1-404-537-3406 (outside the U.S.). The pass code for the conference call replay is 3693916. In addition, a live audio webcast and replay of the call may be found in the investor relations section of the Companys website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mgrc.com%2Fevents-and-presentations.









ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP









Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Companys rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:









Corporate www.mgrc.com+%0A

Modular Buildings www.mobilemodular.com+%0A

Electronic Test Equipment www.trsrentelco.com+%0A

Tanks and Boxes www.adlertankrentals.com+%0A

Portable Storage www.mobilemodularcontainers.com+%0A

School Facilities Manufacturing www.enviroplex.com









ABOUT DESIGN SPACE









Design Space www.designspacemodular.com









