Ark Restaurants Announces Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) will hold a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended April 3, 2021 on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



The dial-in numbers to participate in the conference call are:



Toll-Free 1-877-407-4018



Toll/International 1-201-689-8471



The Company will also broadcast its conference call over the Internet. To access the broadcast, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.viavid.net. A replay of the broadcast will be available within three hours of the call, and will be available until Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 11:59pm. The dial-in telephone numbers for the replay are:



Toll-Free 1-844-512-2921



Toll/International 1-412-317-6671



Replay Pin Number 13719823



Ark Restaurants owns and operates 18 restaurants and bars, 17 fast food concepts and catering operations primarily in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. Five restaurants are located in New York City, one is located in Washington, D.C., five are located in Las Vegas, Nevada, one is located in Atlantic City, New Jersey, four are located on the east coast of Florida and two are located on the Gulf Coast of Alabama. The Las Vegas operations include four restaurants within the New York-New York Hotel & Casino Resort and operation of the hotel's room service, banquet facilities, employee dining room and six food court concepts; and one restaurant within the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. In Atlantic City, New Jersey, the Company operates a restaurant in the Tropicana Hotel and Casino. The operations at the Foxwoods Resort Casino consist of one fast food concept. The Florida operations include the Rustic Inn in Dania Beach, Shuckers, located in Jensen Beach, JBs on the Beach in Deerfield Beach, Blue Moon Fish Co. in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, and the operation of four fast food facilities in Tampa, Florida and six fast food facilities in Hollywood, Florida, each at a Hard Rock Hotel and Casino operated by the Seminole Indian Tribe at these locations. In Alabama, the Company operates two Original Oyster Houses, one in Gulf Shores, Alabama and one in Spanish Fort, Alabama.



Except for historical information, this news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve unknown risks, and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. Important factors that might cause such differences are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, if new information becomes available in the future.

