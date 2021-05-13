JFrog to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in May





16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference





Presentation: Monday, May 17, 2021, at 10:15am ET



















J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference





Presentation: Monday, May 24, 2021, at 2:45pm ET













Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.jfrog.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents.









JFrog, the creator of the DevOps platform, is on a Liquid Software mission to enable the flow of software seamlessly and securely from the developers keystrokes to production. The end-to-end, hybrid JFrog Platform provides the tools and visibility required by modern software development organizations to fully embrace the power of DevOps. JFrogs universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as open-source, self-managed, and SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by millions of users and thousands of customers, including a majority of the Fortune 100 companies that depend on JFrog solutions to manage their mission-critical software delivery pipelines. Learn more at jfrog.com.





