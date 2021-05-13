Logo
Ingredion to Present at BMO 2021 Global Farm to Market Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage manufacturing industry, today announced that Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer, will present virtually at the upcoming BMO 2021 Global Farm to Market Conference.

The conference details include:

  • On Thursday, May 20, 2021, Zallie will participate in a fireside chat at 10 a.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the companys website under the section titled "News and Events." Participants are encouraged to join the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2020 annual net sales of $6 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centers located around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACTS:
Investors: Tiffany Willis, 708-551-2592
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602

