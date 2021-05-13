PS Business Parks, Inc. Announces Departure of John W. Petersen, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PS Business Parks, Inc. Announces Departure of John W. Petersen, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PS Business Parks, Inc. (

NYSE:PSB, Financial) (the Company) announced today that John W. Petersen will resign as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company on or about June 11, 2021. Mr. Petersen has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since he joined the Company in December 2004.

J.P.s extraordinary efforts over the nearly 17 years he has been part of the team, and his leadership over the last yearone of the most difficult operating environments in our Companys historyhave positioned the Company for continued growth and delivery of significant shareholder value. We are grateful for his hard work and dedication, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors, said Chairman of the Board, Ronald L. Havner, Jr.

On behalf of the entire PSB team, I would like to thank J.P. for his meaningful contributions over the years and wish him great fulfillment in his next chapter, said Mac Chandler, President and Chief Executive Officer. Other members of the Companys executive and divisional management teams will assume Mr. Petersens responsibilities while the Company conducts an internal and external search for a new Chief Operating Officer. Our Companys deep bench and strong and talented divisional management team will ensure seamless and continued execution of our operating strategy, Mr. Chandler added.

Company Information

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE: PSB), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, predominantly multi-tenant industrial, industrial flex, and low-rise suburban office. Located primarily in major coastal markets, the Companys 98 properties include approximately 5,000 tenants, in 28 million square feet, and approximately 800 residential units inclusive of units in-process.

Additional information about PS Business Parks, Inc. is available on the Companys website, which can be found at psbusinessparks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005989/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)