Spruce Biosciences to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference





Spruce+Biosciences%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Richard King, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on May 19, 2021 at 5:25pm EDT.









Interested parties can access the live webcast for the conference from the Events section of the companys investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.sprucebiosciences.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 30 days.









About Spruce Biosciences









Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet need. Spruce is initially developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). Classic CAH is a serious and life-threatening disease with no known novel therapies approved in approximately 50 years. Spruce is also developing tildacerfont for women suffering from a rare form of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) with primary adrenal androgen excess, representing 3-5% of females with PCOS (estimated to be 150,000 to 200,000 patients in the United States). To learn more, visit www.sprucebiosciences.com and follow us on Twitter %40Spruce_Bio, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005039/en/