Maxar Technologies Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



Maxar Technologies (

NYSE:MAXR, Financial) (TSX:MAXR, Financial), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of stockholders, held on May 12, 2021.



Holders of a total of 40,119,001 shares of the Companys common stock, $0.0001 par value (Common Shares) representing approximately 65% of the Companys issued and outstanding Common Shares voted in connection with the meeting. Stockholders voted in favor of the election of all director nominees as follows:



Director





Shares Voted For





Shares Voted Against





Shares Abstained





Broker Non-Votes





Howell M. Estes III





29,819,244





1,237,389





46,107





9,016,261





Nick S. Cyprus





30,806,683





252,630





43,427





9,016,261





Roxanne J. Decyk





30,573,409





470,906





58,425





9,016,261





Joanne O. Isham





30,813,698





255,100





33,942





9,016,261





Daniel L. Jablonsky





30,916,635





158,889





27,216





9,016,261





C. Robert Kehler





30,673,507





390,042





39,191





9,016,261





Gilman Louie





30,922,931





138,212





41,547





9,016,261





L. Roger Mason, Jr.





30,822,458





240,420





39,862





9,016,261





Heather A. Wilson





30,945,809





123,531





33,400





9,016,261





Eric J. Zahler





29,834,387





1,224,154





44,199





9,016,261





Eddy Zervigon





29,999,397





1,060,557





42,786





9,016,261





In addition, stockholders voted to approve each of the other proposals presented at the meeting, including approval of the Companys executive compensation, approval of an amendment to the Companys 2019 Incentive Award Plan, approval of the amendment and restatement of the Companys Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Companys independent auditor.



About Maxar



Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxars 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.



Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements and other information included in this release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Statements including words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "plan", "potential", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate" or "expect" and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as well as other statements referring to or including forward-looking information included in this presentation.



Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this presentation. As a result, although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included inthe Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com.



The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this presentation or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this presentation as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

