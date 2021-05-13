Maxar Technologies Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders





Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR, Financial) ( TSX:MAXR, Financial), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of stockholders, held on May 12, 2021.









Holders of a total of 40,119,001 shares of the Companys common stock, $0.0001 par value (Common Shares) representing approximately 65% of the Companys issued and outstanding Common Shares voted in connection with the meeting. Stockholders voted in favor of the election of all director nominees as follows:









Director











Shares Voted For











Shares Voted Against











Shares Abstained











Broker Non-Votes











Howell M. Estes III











29,819,244











1,237,389











46,107











9,016,261











Nick S. Cyprus











30,806,683











252,630











43,427











9,016,261











Roxanne J. Decyk











30,573,409











470,906











58,425











9,016,261











Joanne O. Isham











30,813,698











255,100











33,942











9,016,261











Daniel L. Jablonsky











30,916,635











158,889











27,216











9,016,261











C. Robert Kehler











30,673,507











390,042











39,191











9,016,261











Gilman Louie











30,922,931











138,212











41,547











9,016,261











L. Roger Mason, Jr.











30,822,458











240,420











39,862











9,016,261











Heather A. Wilson











30,945,809











123,531











33,400











9,016,261











Eric J. Zahler











29,834,387











1,224,154











44,199











9,016,261











Eddy Zervigon











29,999,397











1,060,557











42,786











9,016,261













In addition, stockholders voted to approve each of the other proposals presented at the meeting, including approval of the Companys executive compensation, approval of an amendment to the Companys 2019 Incentive Award Plan, approval of the amendment and restatement of the Companys Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Companys independent auditor.









About Maxar









Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxars 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.









Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements and other information included in this release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Statements including words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "plan", "potential", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate" or "expect" and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as well as other statements referring to or including forward-looking information included in this presentation.









Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this presentation. As a result, although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included inthe Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com.









The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this presentation or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this presentation as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005911/en/