Avaya Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences





Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA, Financial) today announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences in May 2021:















Scotia Bank Tech Canadian Investor Summit Friday, May 14 th









16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Monday, May 17 th









JPMorgan 49 th Annual Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference on Monday, May 24 th









Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference on May 26th













For more information about these and other events, access the Investor+Relations page of the Avaya website: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.avaya.com%2F.









