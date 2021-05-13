Ulta Beauty to Report First Quarter Results on May 27, 2021





Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced that it plans to report its financial results for the first quarter ended May 1, 2021 on May 27, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on May 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. Central Time. The conference call will be hosted by Mary Dillon, chief executive officer, Dave Kimbell, president, and Scott Settersten, chief financial officer.









Investors and analysts who are interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 705-6003. The conference call will also be webcast live at http%3A%2F%2Fir.ultabeauty.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 10, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering conference ID number 13718914.









