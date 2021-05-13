Logo
Ulta Beauty to Report First Quarter Results on May 27, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced that it plans to report its financial results for the first quarter ended May 1, 2021 on May 27, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on May 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. Central Time. The conference call will be hosted by Mary Dillon, chief executive officer, Dave Kimbell, president, and Scott Settersten, chief financial officer.



Investors and analysts who are interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 705-6003. The conference call will also be webcast live at http%3A%2F%2Fir.ultabeauty.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 10, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering conference ID number 13718914.



About Ulta Beauty



At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty bringing together all things beauty, all in one place. Today, Ulta Beauty operates more than 1,250 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.



Ulta Beauty was recently added to the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. More information about Ulta Beautys corporate responsibility efforts can be found at http%3A%2F%2Fir.ultabeauty.com%2FCorporate-Responsibility%2Fdefault.aspx.

