Vivid Seats to Present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

CHICAGO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (Vivid Seats or the Company), a leading concert, sports and theater ticket marketplace, today announced the Company will participate in the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference. Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer and Lawrence Fey, Chief Financial Officer will present on Tuesday, May 18 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.



For further information, or to schedule a one-on-one or group meeting, please contact your Needham Representative.

Vivid Seats recently announced it expects to become a publicly traded company via a merger with Horizon Acquisition Corporation (:HZAC), a special purpose acquisition company. For more information about the transaction, please visit www.horizonacquisitioncorp.com/.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats is one of North America's most trusted independent marketplaces for tickets to live sports, concerts and theater events, and an industry leading provider of technology platforms and service solutions. Founded in 2001, the Chicago-based tech company offers exceptional affordability across one of the widest selections of premium tickets and event packages, as well as a loyalty program, Vivid Seats Rewards, that helps the everyday fan and superfans alike earn credit back. Selected by organizations like ESPN, Rolling Stone, the Los Angeles Clippers and University of Tennessee to serve as official ticketing partners, Vivid Seats supports all confirmed orders with a dedicated, award-winning customer service team to ensure the safest and most convenient purchase experience. Fans who want to sit closer and see more of their favorite live events can order directly on vividseats.com, by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app or by phone at 866-848-8499.

About Horizon Acquisition Corporation

Horizon is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon is sponsored by the Sponsor, an affiliate of Eldridge. Horizon is led by Todd L. Boehly, the Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eldridge. Horizons securities are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ) under the ticker symbols HZAC, HZAC WS and HZAC.U. Learn more at www.horizonacquisitioncorp.com/.

