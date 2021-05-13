SkyWater Technology to Participate in the Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference





SkyWater+Technology%2C (NASDAQ: SKYT) today announced that Thomas Sonderman, president and CEO, and Steve Manko, chief financial officer, will participate in the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The company will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 12:30 p.m. CT (1:30 p.m. ET).









A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the company's investor relations website (https%3A%2F%2Fir.skywatertechnology.com).









About SkyWater Technology









SkyWater is a U.S.-owned and U.S.-based pure play semiconductor foundry and is a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier, specializing in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing, and advanced packaging capabilities. Through its Technology Foundry model, SkyWaters world-class operations in Bloomington, Minnesota and Kissimmee, Florida provide unique processing capabilities to enable quality production and advanced packaging for mixed-signal CMOS, power, rad-hard and ROIC solutions. SkyWaters Advanced Technology Services empower development of superconducting and 3D ICs, along with carbon nanotube, photonic and MEMS devices. The company serves customers in growing markets such as aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. Please visit www.skywatertechnology.com%2F for more information.









