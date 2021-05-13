Supermicro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events





Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology and green computing, today announced that David Weigand, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Patrick Wang, President, East Coast, will participate in the following upcoming virtual events:









Event: 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference





Date: May 19, 2021









Event: BofA Securities Virtual Global Technology Conference





Date: June 9, 2021





Fireside Chat Time: 10:45 a.m. Pacific Time









A webcast of the BofA Securities Virtual Global Technology Conference fireside chat session will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Companys website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.supermicro.com%2Fevents-and-presentations.









About Super Micro Computer, Inc.









Supermicro (Nasdaq:SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its We Keep IT Green initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.









Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005882/en/